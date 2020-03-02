Date arrives for Lucayan HOA signing

GRAND LUCAYAN

Today is the day!

Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis informed the nation recently that that the Royal Caribbean/ITM partnership will sign the heads of agreement (HOA), with the Government of The Bahamas for the purchase of the Grand Lucayan Resort complex, today.

We assume all of the ducks are in a row, because the Grand Bahama Office of The Prime Minister has made arrangements for a big fanfare/signing affair on property today at the Grand Lucyan Resort. Apparently, all of the matters relevant to the closure of the sale have been put in place.

If everything pans out true to expectations, PM Dr. Minnis and his government colleagues are to be congratulated. A lot hinge on the closure of the deal for Grand Bahama. Indeed, revitalization of the island’s economy, and, the transformation of the hospitality industry for the ‘much better’, all depend upon the ownership of the hotel passing on from the people of The Bahamas to the Royal Caribbean/ITM entity.

Significant to the closure of the sale was the Grand Bahama International Airport. It must be assumed as well, that the Government of The Bahamas, and, airport owners, the Grand Bahama Port Authority and Hutchison Whampoa came to an earlier agreement for that particular sale. So, it is understood that the people of The Bahamas now own the GB International Airport.

We have been informed that one of the conditions put forth by Royal Caribbean/ITM was that the government purchase the airport, and, commit to making the necessary physical adjustments (following damages by Hurricane Dorian) to bring the facility up to the standard insisted upon by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) in the United States Department of

Transportation.

The concession was made that the process will take two years or more, but it appears Royal Caribbean/ITM has been satisfied and, the signing indeed will go on today as promised by the PM. The HOA signing by Royal Caribbean/ITM would definitely be reason enough for the government to take a victory lap.

It would be understood, if all of us, closely connected to Grand Bahama, do the same. The signing will open the gate for an economic resurgence in the island. The signing would ultimately cut deeply into the unemployment line, as construction category workers and general hospitality professionals will be able to look forward to scores and scores of job opportunities, relatively soon.

The prospect of the signing of the HOA is cause for joy. We look forward to hearing some inspiring and motivating time lines, announced by PM Dr. Minnis and the investors today.

Hopefully at the end of it all, Grand Bahama would have finally gotten the long -promised economic bounce.