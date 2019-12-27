Best wishes for New Year!

Our wish for the best, for all and sundry, in Grand Bahama, is indeed quite genuine, but the reality of life in this island, going forward, is daunting.

Following today, there’s just one more left in 2019. We are in full sight of 2020 and the general climate in Grand Bahama has more dismal factors than was the case this same time last year.

Hurricane Dorian has been the difference. The hurricane wreaked havoc on the business industry here in Grand Bahama, and the signs are not encouraging at all. With the exception of government departments, the quasi-government (Freeport) entity Grand Bahama Port Authority, and several from within the Industrial Center, businesses down-sized their operations for the most part.

A lot of the smaller businesses never recovered and are now history. Workers formerly employed in those places, are mostly out of jobs. Not many of them have re-emerged in the job market.

This is not a good time in Grand Bahama.

There is a false outlook to Grand Bahama at the present.

Many homes are full of foodstuff and beverages (water, juices, eggnog) as a result of the many benefactors who responded with hundreds of trailers, loaded with items to be distributed.

So, yes, there are those middle and lower income habitats that are, presently not in need. Some are, Ironically, better off than prior to Dorian. The trailers will stop coming, though, and a harsh reality will set in.

That’s why it is with a heavy heart that we extend best wishes in this last editorial of the year 2019, in The Freeport News.

The Government of The Bahamas and the GBPA have been fortunate. The many donors from abroad stepped into the breach and have remained there for months, sustaining thousands upon thousands of Grand Bahamians with goods and goodwill.

In particular, the government will be expected to come up with ideas and implement them in order for the meaningful recovery of Grand Bahama to take place.

The government must step up its restoration pace for the sake of Grand Bahamians.

Thus far, the government has been little more than a conduit (via NEMA, the new Ministry of Disaster Preparedness, Management and Reconstruction and its Authority) for foreign organizations and individuals who gave in abundance to the cause.

Now, it is time for the government to step up more substantively as 2020 swiftly approaches. The government needs to ensure that, for certain, some good things will happen for Grand Bahama in 2020.

The Government of The Bahamas, is, so obligated.

HAPPY NEW YEAR GRAND BAHAMA!