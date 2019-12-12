Bahamasair soon back on Florida flights schedule

Bahamasair

Perhaps, as soon as, at some point today, but certainly in short order, our National Flag Carrier Bahamasair will be back on stream, with flights scheduled into Florida, directly from Freeport.

Bahamasair officials have been working and meeting studiously with Grand Bahama International Airport personnel, representatives of the United States Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), and Ministry of Tourism executives, with the resuming of flights out of Freeport into Florida as the primary purpose in mind.

There were many challenges since Hurricane Dorian disrupted the day-to-day functioning at the GB International Airport, inclusive of Bahamasair’s base of operation in the domestic section. We lost the U.S. pre-clearance facility and the airport was not up to Transportation Security Administration (TSA) standard.

It is important though in the post Hurricane Dorian recovery/restoration phase, for airline travel into and out of Florida, directly, to be available for Grand Bahamians. Such a service has been a part of the culture of Grand Bahama for many, many decades. So, Bahamasair kept its focus on the resumption of flights into Florida, Ft. Lauderdale in particular, out of and back to Freeport.

We understand that documents have been processed and all other arrangements related to TSA approval have been made, and maybe, the jet, but surely one of its fleet will make a test run into Ft. Lauderdale, as a prelude to regular scheduling in the immediate future.

This is good and congratulations are due to the folks at Bahamasair, and all who partnered with them to provide Freeport/Florida airline travel opportunities for Grand Bahama residents, as well as visitors. Flights to and from Florida amount to an important aspect of Grand Bahama tourism.

It is indeed quite good that Bahamasair is taking this post-Dorian recovery/restoration step. The venture will likely be for a duration of several hours, constituting, the flight into Ft. Lauderdale, Customs-Border Patrol clearance in Ft. Lauderdale, interaction with officials, and the return home.

Subsequently, it is expected that the intention is for Bahamasair to begin with a holiday schedule. Ft. Lauderdale is one of the major regional hubs for Bahamasair, which provides services to more than 30 domestic and regional airports.

Bahamasair has been one of the main ingredients of Bahamian life throughout our independence years as a nation. Bahamasair was actually established a little less than one month before Independence Day, July 10, 1073.

It is considered the safest provider of flight service in the world’s airline industry.

Congratulations Bahamasair!