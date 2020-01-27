Accountability for hurricane aid advocated

IN THIS FILE PHOTO essential items were provided to Marco City residents. (PHOTO: JENNEVA RUSSELL)

Millions upon millions of dollars’ worth of hurricane aid items have been directed to the disaster areas of Abaco and Grand Bahama, in the aftermath of the massive storm Dorian.

Hurricane Dorian wreaked havoc on sectors of Abaco and Grand Bahama, late August and early September, 2019, and the response from outside of the country, particularly from the Florida area has been simply fantastic.

Hundreds of trailers were sent into Grand Bahama and Abaco. Government authorities and representatives of NGOs (non-governmental organizations) have been networking with foreign sources for reception of the aid, and subsequently, been responsible for distribution to those in need.

Sadly, there has not been the kind of general accountability that would be deemed appropriate. We speak primarily regarding Grand Bahama. Whereas there have been countless meetings from very early in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian, with all disaster stakeholders here in Grand Bahama, full transparency has not been the order of the day.

We have fielded complaints which indicated that while the vast majority of those in need of assistance had to negotiate long lines, there were others loading up their homes and storage areas with scores of cases of water, food and health care items. The system has not been transparent.

We spoke to Minister of State for Disaster Preparedness, Management and Reconstruction, Iram Lewis on the matter, and, he confirmed matters of concern. He even told of a personal experience of chastising a resident, he discovered, had many assistance cases in his home, and still was requesting more. This scenario has been repeated often since Hurricane

Dorian left our shores on September 3 of last year.

The controls were not in place.

Now, Minister of State Lewis acknowledges a need for a massive cleansing of the distribution process.

He informed of a workshop to better qualify those who are networking distributions, on the way forward, as determined by his ministry. He also spoke to The Freeport News about a more efficient coordination of the NGOs, data compiling, timely updates, and reports to prove transparency.

He decried the “dishonesty and hoarding,” as selfish people involved “from top to bottom,” have used the situation for their own personal benefit.

“I can say that I have found that there has been dishonesty and there are those who have been hoarding. There are people from top to bottom in the process who are responsible,” said Minister Lewis.

We applaud his openness as it relates to a system that has not been properly structured for order and transparency.

Hopefully, he will put the recovery process on a good course.