Young female killed in traffic accident

DEADLY ACCIDENT – Young Sarah Rolle, 11, became the island’s 11th traffic fatality Wednesday afternoon following a deadly accident on the Grand Bahama Highway near the University of The Bahamas’ Northern Campus. (PHOTOS: JAIMIE SMITH)

Portions of Grand Bahama Highway were cordoned off with police tape Wednesday (December 16) afternoon, while traffic officials carried out preliminary investigations into a crash that claimed the life of a young female.

The victim was unofficially identified as 11-year-old Sarah Rolle.

Easterly and westerly traffic had to be diverted near the University of The Bahamas on the Grand Bahama Highway where the deadly accident occurred.

When this daily’s personnel arrived on the scene shortly after 5:00 p.m. an overturned sports utility vehicle (SUV), a grey GMC Yukon, license plate number GA9147 was seen in bushes, where the lifeless body of the child lay covered mere feet away.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Alphonso Pinder of the Traffic Division spoke to media representatives at the scene:

“Sometime around 4:30 p.m. police received a report of an accident on the Grand Bahama Highway in the area commonly referred to as UB (University of The Bahamas). On arrival, officers discovered that an accident had indeed occurred, involving a GMC Yukon SUV that was traveling east on Grand Bahama Highway.

Apparently, the vehicle lost control, ran off of the northern side of the street and overturned. From what we understand, one person succumbed to injuries. The vehicle, at the time, was occupied by five passengers including the driver,” informed Pinder.

As for the four passengers of the vehicle who survived, Pinder said that they were all transported to the Rand Memorial Hospital (RMH) with serious injuries.

With this latest traffic fatality being the second for Grand Bahama in four days, Pinder sent a stern message to the motoring public on the importance of driving to arrive alive.

“We want to urge members of the public to please drive with extreme caution and care. This is now another (fatal) accident on the streets of Grand Bahama in less than a week. We noticed that perhaps, speed was one of the contributing factors. We want to urge you also, to wear seat belts. At this time, we are still in the initial stage of the investigation.

“We know that we are in the Yuletide Season, and usually around this time you will see a lot of celebrations, folks going out to celebrate and you would notice that persons tend to drink more. If you are going to drink, please have a designated driver, someone who is responsible enough to ensure that you get home safely. That person should be someone who has not consumed alcohol, to ensure that you arrive home safely.

“In addition to that, persons who are lending cars to family members who are not holders of Driver’s Licenses and Insurance Certificates, once that is discovered, those persons will be prosecuted,” he stated.

He pointed out the focus also on COVID-19 restrictions.

“We also understand that we are still under COVID-19; there is no reason for you to speed. If you leave home on time, you are certain to arrive to your destination safely and on time. We urge you, please, pay attention to the street signs. They are there for a reason. Drive with extreme caution and care.

“We cannot seem to say how important it is; especially around this time of the year. Please, drive with extreme caution. Speeding does not shorten the road, it shortens your life,” concluded Pinder.

According to this daily’s records, this latest fatality brings the count for the year to 11 on the streets of Grand Bahama for 2020.