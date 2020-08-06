YMCA teams up with English resident for food vouchers initiative in communities

KARON PINDER-JOHNSON, YMCA Executive Director

Forty-four residents of Grand Bahama received some much -needed help in purchasing groceries, thanks to the collaboration between the YMCA and a native of England last week.

Gloria Maria Condor, the English native, made a "sizable" donation to the ‘Y,’ which allowed the organization to purchase grocery vouchers to assist Grand Bahama residents, as a means to help the “food insecurity” experienced by some on the island due to Hurricane Dorian in September 2019 and COVID-19 pandemic.

“The vouchers took the form of Sawyer’s Fresh Market gift certificates. This is because Sawyer’s Fresh Market did not charge an additional fee for the creation of the food vouchers. The ‘Y’ believes that this was the best option for the donated funds, so that more of the money could be used for providing groceries to the residents,” Executive Director of the YMCA Karon Pinder-Johnon said.

She continued: “The donation was made possible by Mrs. Gloria Maria Condor, of England, who donated the funds used to purchase the grocery vouchers. This donation addresses food insecurity experienced by many residents on the island, following Hurricane Dorian in September 2019, and, then the COVID-19 pandemic currently affecting the world.”

To get a better understanding of who they felt needed the vouchers the most, Pinder-Johnson shared that she took the liberty of driving around to different communities and listening to families.

This method also helped to avoid the creation of long lines at the facility.

“The method of distribution was different from that used by the YMCA, immediately following Hurricane Dorian. For these vouchers, I drove around the different communities and listened to the stories of the residents before handing out the vouchers.

“This method was chosen to avoid long lines of people, claiming to be in need, but who might not have been. The majority of the vouchers were distributed to single families and homes with elderly residents. These households represent two of the more vulnerable communities within the country. Single family homes and homes with elderly residents were identified in different communities all across the island, and, the vouchers were distributed to those who displayed need.”

As for the leftover vouchers, Pinder-Johnson distributed those to assist some of the staff members who have been affected by the lockdown the country is currently under, due to the latest surge of COVID-19 cases.

“The remainder of the vouchers were distributed to the YMCA staff. This is because of the mandatory temporary shutdown of the establishment, due to the Emergency Orders put in effect by The Bahamas’ Government.

“As the ‘Y’ is mainly funded through programs, any closure means that we are unable to pay out salaries. The vouchers were given to staff members, to help alleviate some of the financial burden caused by the lockdowns,” Pinder-Johnson concluded.