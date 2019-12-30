Wyndham Fortuna Beach open for business

Diego Giribaldi, Viva Wyndham Fortuna Beach Resort, General Manager

One of the island’s major hotels is back up-and-running, open for business, and by all accounts, better than ever as the property has had major renovations post-Hurricane Dorian.

Not only have 156 rooms been transformed at the Viva Wyndham Fortuna Beach Resort, but General Manager Diego Giribaldi shared, recently, that they are hopeful to expand the offerings at the all–inclusive resort in the very near future.

“After Hurricane Dorian of course, we took the opportunity, as we had been closed for a while, to fix all of the damages that we had as a result of the hurricane. There was no major damage, but a lot of small damages. For example, some missing tiles from almost all of the roofs on the property and some damages to the landscape, but nothing major.

“We actually intended to renovate during September and October, as we completed some renovations last year of 72 rooms around that time. What we did this year, as we were closed due to the hurricane, we took the opportunity to increase the amount of rooms that were renovated. We renovated 156 of the 274 rooms that we have,” Giribaldi revealed.

“We changed furniture, decorations, bed linens. In six buildings, we actually changed everything. We changed the flooring, installed marble in all of the bathrooms, new countertops, new furniture, curtains; everything is completely new.

“With this important action (renovations) Viva Wyndham Resorts, once again, wants to demonstrate how much we do believe in this touristic destination because we continue to invest in this property and we continue to operate since 1993.

“Also, for the future we have very interesting projects. For example, the possibility to increase the amount of rooms that we have in our inventory and, for the next year, the construction of a new beach club as we are doing very good business with our day passes. We are also considering the opportunity to expand our business even more now, with the arrival of the new cruise ship lines, etcetera,” he expressed.

The General Manager noted that Dorian’s passage was used an opportunity for them to continue their investment in the property, carrying out renovations to maintain their standard of excellence that their guests, the world over, have grown to love.

“You always have to take the opportunity to do something that, maybe, you could not do while the hotel is operating and so, while we were closed we even planned at the beginning, to open it before but due to the delay we had with the airport, it did not help that much. But now, we are very glad that finally we were able to receive on Saturday, December 14, the first charter flight from Canada (Sunwing).

“That, for us, represented 50 percent of our occupancy for the winter season. They produce more than 100 rooms per week and so for us Sunwing is a very important partner, together with of course, the Grand Celebration cruise ship, the Balearia, American Airlines and all of our other partners,” he added.

Sunwing has two charter flights into Grand Bahama – one from Toronto and one from Montreal – for the entire winter season.

“The forecast of the sales is good, of course, considering that we have been closed for three months; it will always take a while for business to resume as before. The winter season forecast looks good and so, we are very positive and ready to receive our guest in our new facilities,” Giribaldi noted.

He added that he is also hopeful and optimistic that in addition to the recent return of direct Bahamasair flights from Freeport to Fort Lauderdale, other direct flights from Freeport to The United States will resume in the very near future.

This return, he noted, will not only bode well for the resort, but undoubtedly for the entire island.

“We see that Bahamasair has now resumed flights to Fort Lauderdale and this is great news because we also need a direct connection to The United States, which is very important. We recently had a lot of cancellations, because of the delay with American Airlines. It is not the same, if you are based in Florida to fly direct to Freeport, instead of making an extra stop in Nassau which also increases the cost of the ticket.

“I await the official notice that the airport is ready with TSA approval to fly direct to Florida and so, we hope that American Airlines and Silver Airways will start operating soon because we are in the middle of the very high season. That is what we need and what Bahamians need; direct connection to The United States. It is important for everyone, not only for us here but for the island as well.”

As for boosting the island’s employment rate, Giribaldi noted that there are about 280 staff employed with the resort. “Of course, it is also important to consider how much other employees generate and operate, for example, the taxi drivers, transfer companies, excursion companies and that is why it is important to increase the number of hotel rooms available on the island. Also, for the future, we know that there are very interesting projects for the island. We expect that for next year, 2020, some very new and great projects for Grand Bahama.”

As with most Grand Bahamians, several their employees were adversely affected by the passing of Hurricane Dorian, many lost homes and other valuables. Giribaldi informed this daily that a number of the items removed from their hotel rooms, during the massive renovations, were donated to their staff members as well as other residents in need.

“We basically donated approximately 150 mattresses and different furniture from the rooms to our staff and not only our staff, but with the support of the Tourist Board and authorization from the Office of The Prime Minister, to donate those items. We had to request permission first, as we are a bonded company.

“We would also like to use this opportunity to thank Sen. Kwasi Thompson (Minister of State for Grand Bahama in the Office of The Prime Minister), who was a great asset for us as a company, in dealing with the airport, the Grand Bahama Port Authority, the Hutchison Group and the tour operators. He was always interested in supporting us in any matter,” Giribaldi added.

Among other amenities, Viva Wyndham Fortune Beach boasts of four restaurants, spa, theatre, beach club, gymnasium and a kids’ club as well.

Day passes are also available at the resort, which include breakfast and lunch, access to the pool and beach as well as access to all activities offered between the hours of 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.