World Children’s Day observed with blue lights

World Children’s Day, the United Nations’ annual day to promote, celebrate, and advocate for Children’s Rights was observed November 20, 2020.



On Grand Bahama, a local nonprofit called Our Sanctuary, collaborated with a well-known U.S. based nonprofit Paving The Way, under the theme “Lights on For Children” to honor and promote our Children's Rights on a local front.



Our Sanctuary invited all Bahamians to light a blue light on World Children’s Day. The color blue is symbolic of celebrating this day.



Our Sanctuary and Paving The Way in Florida displayed blue lights in honor of the children. The organization wanted to bring awareness as it continues its work to advocate for the end of sexual abuse, exploitation, and trafficking of children in The Bahamas.



Several local businesses joined the effort by lighting blue lights.



