Work on RMH taking longer than expected

HEALTH CARE FACILITIES TOUR – Government officials recently toured the Rand Memorial Hospital and the Cancer Association Building (COVID-19 Isolation Centre), for an update on repairs and renovations progress. Pictured from left are Deputy Prime Minister, K. Peter Turnquest; Minister of State for Disaster Preparedness and Reconstruction, Iram Lewis; PHA official, Sandra Mortimer-Russell; RMH Administrator, Sharon Williams and Lead Healthcare Planner, PHA), Terrence Cartwright. (PHOTO: SHAYNE STUBBS)

Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis will, “temporarily assume responsibility for the portfolio of Health, effective immediately,” the Cabinet announced late Tuesday (May 5) evening, after Monday’s (May 4) resignation of Minister of Health, Dr. Duane Sands.

Sands resigned amidst breach of protocol controversy, where reported permanent residents were allowed to enter the country, while borders were closed due to COVID-19 pandemic, which has had a stranglehold on the world over the past three months.

Meanwhile, residents in Grand Bahama are facing a two-fold dilemma – a near inoperable hospital and the fight to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

Just last week (Friday, May 1) government officials, including Deputy Prime Minister K. Peter Turnquest; Minister of State for Grand Bahama, Sen. J. Kwasi Thompson; Minister of State for the Ministry of Disaster Preparedness, Iram Lewis; and officials from the Public Hospitals Authority (PHA), took part in an extensive tour of the Rand Memorial Hospital (RMH) and the Cancer Association of Grand Bahama, which is to be used to facilitate COVID-19 and dialysis patients.

Repairs and reconstruction at RMH are taking longer than expected, with a completion date up in the air, as the 2020 Hurricane Season swiftly approaches.

While construction at the hospital continues, work is also being completed for an infectious unit to accommodate COVID-19 and other infectious disease patients.

"We had the opportunity to tour the Rand Memorial Hospital, as well as the Cancer Association renovations, primarily to accommodate potential COVID-19 patients. What we have seen is the vast amount of work that is necessary, after the hurricane, which has rendered RMH, in particular, in particularly bad shape,” DPM Turnquesst told media following the tour of both facilities.

"Of course, once they started the work, more work was revealed and so, the project has been extended a little bit longer than we anticipated. We recognize and certainly appreciate the inconvenience for persons and patients, as well as the staff that are operating outside of the Samaritan's Purse tents. We certainly want to get them back into the hospital as quickly as possible,” Turnquest said

He praised the health care workers.

“I would be remiss if I didn't express a special thank you to all of the frontline workers, the nurses and doctors, but most particularly, those who are often overlooked – the support staff. Their work goes into making sure that this operation runs, and, that our people are safe. I want to say a special thank you to everybody that is involved in providing care to our people.

“Likewise, I would like to thank Mr. Terrence Cartwright (Lead Healthcare Planner, PHA) and his team, for the tremendous amount of work they have been doing and the efficiency, in which they have been doing that work,” said the DPM.

“As you would know, work here at the Cancer Association as well as the work being done at the hospital, has been done in record time. That has a lot to do with the efficiency in which Mr. Cartwright and his team have been working, as well as the contractors that have come on board. Many of them have come without mobilization, understanding the importance of their work in this community, and, trying to ensure that we are prepared for any eventuality.

“They have volunteered to come forth and do what they need to do pending the contracts and the mobilization that needs to be done,” he noted.

“Of course, I cannot leave without thanking Norma Headley (Cancer Association of Grand Bahama President), who has so graciously, given up her space, which those of us on Grand Bahama know she holds so near and dear to her heart.

“Certainly, the patients and the persons who will visit here, to convalesce and to share information, certainly will know that they will be displaced at this time. And so, we certainly thank them for their sacrifice for the greater good of Grand Bahama and the entire Bahamas,” he added.

“Again, tremendous work is being done. The work here at the association was over $300,000.00, and, over at the hospital it is going to be much more than that, well into the millions. We want to make sure that we get that property up, running and going before the Hurricane Season starts in earnest; to ensure that in the event that there is a disaster again, we are ready,” said the DPM.

Turnquest thanked all involved in the project, including the Grand Bahama Port Authority.

“We want to thank them (Port Authority) for what they have contributed to this project, as well as to what they are doing, not only to help us with tests, but other equipment. They are stepping up to the plate in this particular crisis, and, I want to single them out and thank them for what they are doing. Also, the industrial community, for all coming together, to make sure that we have what we need here on Grand Bahama,” he said.

Currently the Cancer Association houses a 16-bed unit, revealed State Minister of Disaster and Reconstruction.

Lewis is satisfied as well with the process.

“In addition to the COVID-19 patients, we also have a dialysis unit here as well, and, all of the machines are in place to serve that purpose.

"To Mrs. Headley and the Cancer Association, we want to say a heartfelt appreciation to all frontline workers, as the DPM noted. We cannot thank you enough for the work that you are doing,” Lewis added.

According to Lewis, the association is ready for occupancy and "work at the RMH will continue expeditiously."