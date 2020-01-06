Will GB suffer due to Bahamasair’s ban?

BANNED – Three of the nine National Flag Carrier’s fleet have been banned from entering The United States.

The question of whether Grand Bahama’s already struggling economy and tourism sector will be adversely affected by the National Flag Carrier’s – Bahamasair – latest dilemma remains unanswered.

Last week it was confirmed that Bahamasair flights were banned from entering The United States. With the National Flag Carrier recently resuming service into Fort Lauderdale from Grand Bahama late December, following the devastation of Hurricane Dorian, this news proved disheartening for residents and stakeholders.

This daily contacted and spoke with Bahamasair’s General Manager for Grand Bahama, Harold Williams, who said that he was unable to comment on the matter and referred us to Tracy Cooper, Bahamasair Managing Director in New Providence.

Repeated calls and messages by this daily to Bahamasair Chairman, Tommy Turnquest and other relevant authorities, including Cooper, for answers regarding what impact the ban would have on GB, were not returned.

Meanwhile, it is confirmed that three of Bahamasair’s nine-fleet 737-500’s jets have been banned from entering The United States, because the carrier did not meet the FAA equipment requirement applied 10years ago.

During an interview with a New Providence media house, Turnquest, on Wednesday, January 3, said that Bahamasair has been seeking a supplier for the 737-700’s but were unsuccessful.

“We have four 737-000’s, we have three 737-500’s and one 737-700 series. The 737-700 series we were able to get the kit for and the five ATR’s we were able to get the kit for so those six planes are able to go to The United States of America. For the three 737-500’s the suppliers were unable to provide the kit in time, despite all of the assurances that they gave maintenance management at Bahamas Air.”

According to Forbes Magazine statement, on January 3, “U.S. Federal Aviation Administration mandated in 2010 that aircrafts equipped with hardware to use FAA’s more sophisticated satellite-based air traffic control management system, NextGen, that replaces traditional ground radar technology. This step of the transition requires aircraft to have automatic Dependent Surveillance- Broadcast Out (ADS-B) capability either at time of manufacturer or retrofitted with a kit.”

Turnquest believes they may have found an alternative supplier. “We have been trying to find an alternate supplier and because these 737-500’s are so old, we have had a great difficulty in finding a supplier. But we’ve believed that we have found one and they gave us a quote today and said that we should have it in about three weeks if we agree. It should cost around $200,000 per air craft.

“As a result, starting today (January 3), what we have done is, we have taken those three jets off of the South Florida and Orlando runs and we have put on the 737-700’s and the ATR’s on those routes into Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Orlando and West Palm Beach.”

Turnquest later informed one of its 737-500’s will be in Costa Rica undergoing maintenance and reconstruction.