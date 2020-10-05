West GB students returning to school receive assistance

WEST GB GIVEAWAY – On Saturday (October 3), students in West Grand Bahama received bags of school supplies courtesy of the Member of Parliament for that constituency, Pakesia Parker-Edgecombe through the ‘Stay in School’ initiative. (PHOTOS COURTESY OF WGB CONSTITUENCY OFFICE)

Despite inclement weather on Saturday (October 3), students in West Grand Bahama received bags of school supplies courtesy of the Member of Parliament for that constituency, Pakesia Parker-Edgecombe.

Dubbed the ‘Stay in School’ initiative, it was the fourth back to school assistance program provided for the youngsters.

The exercise took place at the West GB and Bimini Constituency office, Deadman’s Reef between 1:00 and 3:00 p.m.

While the distribution process took on a different format – drive thru ­– due to the COVID-19 safety protocols, Parker-Edgecombe was satisfied with the turnout.

“West Grand Bahama and Bimini Fourth Annual Stay in School initiative was quite successful,” she told this daily on Sunday (October 4) during an interview.

“We were able to give to every student and parent who came through as a result of our drive thru event this year, (which came about due to our fight against the coronavirus).

“We are happy to report that this is just the first phase of what we are doing with back to school,” she added.

Parker-Edgecombe revealed that within the next two weeks, she and her team will be going into all the schools in her area to assist with a tablet program.

With schools now having to adjust to a new way of learning – virtually – several institutions on Grand Bahama have implanted online classes and as a result, the government, local businesses, and civic clubs have donated tablets and laptops to students and schools.

Parker-Edgecombe said: “We are pretty excited about that (tablet program).”

Next on the Stay in School distribution list is Bimini, she informed.