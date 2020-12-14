West End male is island’s 10th 2020 traffic fatality

KIRSTON KNOWLES

A young male from West Grand Bahama, became the island’s latest traffic fatality on Saturday (December 12) evening when he lost his life in a horrific crash. He became the 10th traffic fatal victim of the year.

The man identified as Kirston Knowles, by family members, died at the scene on East Sunrise Highway.

Police information revealed that shortly after 6:00 p.m., traffic officers were dispatched to the intersection of East Sunrise Highway and Waterfall Drive, where there was a collision involving a 2004 white Mercedes Benz, with a lone driver, and a red 2012 Honda Accord Coupe, with three occupants.

Both drivers had to be extracted from their vehicles using the ‘Jaws of Life,’ operated by officers from the fire emergency brigade who were called to assist.

Unfortunately, the driver of the Honda (Knowles) succumbed to injuries at the scene.

His two passengers have been released from the trauma section of the Rand Memorial Hospital. However, the driver of the Mercedes Benz remained hospitalized on Monday, December 14.

The Grand Bahama Police Department also informed on Monday, that the investigation into the accident, was ongoing.