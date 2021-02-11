West End fishermen to get new facilities

PAKESIA PARKER-EDGECOMBE, Member of Parliament for West Grand Bahama and Bimini

Fishermen utilizing makeshift ramps in West End to go out and come in from sea, are about to get some relief.

According to Parliamentary Secretary for Communication and Information in the Office of the Prime Minister Pakesia Parker-Edgecombe, member of Parliament for West Grand Bahama and Bimini, two boat ramps are on tap to be constructed within two weeks.

In a recent interview, Parker-Edgecombe revealed that in conjunction with the Ministry of Grand Bahama, the two boat ramps project will definitely assist those self-employed persons.

“We have initiated quite a number of projects from our office, West Grand Bahama and Bimini Constituency Office, which we are proud of. One of those projects is in conjunction with the Ministry of Grand Bahama Office. We are proud to announce that we will witness the construction of two boat ramps in coming weeks.

“As you are aware our community is inundated with fishermen and so, these boat ramps will greatly assist those – men and women – who provide for their families from our sea,” said the MP.

Additionally, she noted that two fishing houses will also be constructed as an added resource for the fishers.

“For quite some time the coastline of West End has been overrun with conch shells and other material, as a result of our fishermen coming in from seas and so, we are moving forward in becoming more organized in that area,” she explained.

“We continue to press in quite a number of areas … right now, Waugh Construction is continuing with road repairs in the area with patching and also clearing of the road side. We are also pushing for more lighting in our area, something that has been a continued cry from the community,” said Parker-Edgecombe.

Noting that she nor her colleagues are necessarily into short-term fixes for the citizenry, Parker-Edgecombe said they want to ensure what is done and that the work done is sustainable and makes the island a better place.

“I can indicate that the West Grand Bahama and Bimini Constituency has been a benefactor of all of the programs that the government would have in place, from that of the Home Repairs to the Small Business Development Center, empowering our entrepreneurs as well as our business operators.

“We continue to work closely with the team here on the ground to ensure that those in our community are benefitting from the programs, many of which the government has put in place since coming into office,” she added.

Parker-Edgecombe noted that the COVID pandemic did quite a number on the country and indeed the world.

“But, we were able to effectively manage that, now being termed as one of the 'COVID free zones' in the world because of the hard work of the government, health care professionals and all those frontline workers that played a part in that.

“West Grand Bahama remains optimistic moving forward that the projects we would have set in place, and to some extent those that we met when we came into office, come to fruition.”

She acknowledged that the Junior High School (in Holmes Rock) is still being worked on.

“From all indications, and we are getting good news, that the push is being made for a September opening. We are doing that to the best of our ability, to ensure that it happens.

“As for the Administrative Complex in Pinedale, Eight Mile Rock, which is a PPP (public private partnership), that too remains under construction. As the representative for that area, I am hopeful and will continue to petition on behalf of the residents of Eight Mile Rock.”

In the case of Bimini’s Administrative Complex, Parker-Edgecombe said the facility will be open before the summer months.

“And so, that is something that we are very proud of in that community. Not only will the opening make the government services and agencies more efficient in Bimini, but also bring employment to that community.

“I want to thank all the residents of West GB and Bimini who continue to speak up about issues in their communities and as their representative, I am happy to voice their concerns and will continue to do so,” Parker-Edgecombe stated.