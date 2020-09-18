Wells: ‘Part A of RMH renovations on month end completion schedule’

NEAR COMPLETION – Minister of Health Renward Wells (insert) said recently that the first phase of long-awaited upgrades to the Rand Memorial Hospital (RMH), is on schedule for an end of the month completion. On Monday, September 7, Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis and a delegation toured the RMH. (PHOTOS: TFN FILES)

The first phase of long-awaited upgrades to the Rand Memorial Hospital (RMH), according to Minister of Health Renward Wells, is on schedule for an end of the month completion.

The Rand, the island's only hospital, sustained extensive flooding damage as a result of Hurricane Dorian last September.

“At the Rand Memorial Hospital, Part A of the Restoration Project is on schedule for completion at the end of September. This includes the main entrance, foyer, pharmacy, admissions and pediatrics; also, the Infectious Disease Unit Cancer Association project, the kitchen and cafeteria.

“The Container Operating Theatre Suites, Post Anesthesia Unit (PACU), and Central Sterile Supplies Department (CSSD), which are being funded by Build Health International and Direct Relief, are also expected to be completed by the end of this month,” Wells revealed during a recent press briefing.

Additionally, with respect to COVID- 19 testing capabilities in the country, the minister said that the Grand Bahama Health Services (GBHS) is now in possession of the GeneXpert machine, which will assist with testing on the island.

“In the country, testing is being augmented on an ongoing basis with The National Reference Lab (NRL), the Princess Margaret Hospital, and, multiple private organizations now capable of providing COVID-19 tests.

“Grand Bahama Health Services, like the NRL and PMH, now has a GeneXpert machine to aid their surveillance testing. They began processing samples on Monday September 15.

“The recently acquired automated RNA extractor at the NRL, is now functional. With processing of 24 samples at a time, this allows lab personnel to direct their efforts thereby decreasing time to result,” said Wells.

“As you know, timely receipt of COVID-19 test results greatly aid the staff of the Ministry of Health’s Surveillance Unit and volunteer contact tracers in carrying out their duties.

“As the Contact Tracing Strike Force continues to effectively manage COVID-19 data, the public is encouraged to please give accurate details, especially telephone numbers and addresses, first to the doctor’s office or lab taking the sample and to the members of the contact tracing team.

“COVID-19 is with us and unfortunately, that does not mean that all other illnesses and viruses have ceased,” said the minister.

On Monday, September 7, Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis toured the RMH.

At the time, expressing his pleasure in the progress of the state of the art theatre thus far, he noted that the facility is on par, if not exceeding any surgical theatre that presently exists within this region.

Presently, the major renovations continue at the RMH, where the former administrative offices are being demolished.