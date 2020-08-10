Wells: Country must brace for more COVID-19 deaths

RENWARD WELLS, Minister of Health

Noting the rise in active cases of COVID-19, nationwide, including up to 30 hospitalizations, Minister of Health Renward Wells made a sobering statement last week.

“With increasing hospitalizations, the country must brace itself to experience more deaths from COVID-19.”

To date, 14 persons have died from the Coronavirus (COVID-19), and health officials are investigating the deaths of three others, who tested positive for the virus, but may have had underlying illnesses.

Minister Wells said that the country is at a critical point in its history.

“Each action by each resident of our Bahamas helps to pen the narrative toward our outcome,” Wells said, while urging Bahamians to continue complying to the health measures put in place.

He expressed the view that the responsibility comply is on all and sundry.

“Each of us has a national obligation to stand on the wall and be of service to our country,” said the minister, thanking all the frontline workers for their service.

“I want to thank all of you for answering the call on all levels.

“All of The Bahamas should be aware that we approached the COVID-19 battle handicapped. We are seeking to correct decades-old infrastructural deficits in many facilities of health. In order to avoid the collapse of our health system, we have been constrained to institute lockdowns and to establish physical distancing protocols to retard the spread of infection, reduce the numbers of people getting sick at the same time, and to allow even more time to improve our capacity to fight.

“While improving health infrastructure to accommodate this (recent surge) and potentially other waves is our chief objective, ensuring the use of beds is also critical.

“I can assure the public that we are making valiant efforts to halt transmission and spread in communities,” concluded Minister Wells.