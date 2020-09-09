Well known roofing expert falls to death

MAN FALLS TO DEATH – Construction worker Eltoro Ian Johnson, aka Kaka, 43, fell from the roof at Jack Hayward Senior High School Tuesday (September 8) afternoon, and later died at the Rand Memorial Hospital. Police are investigating the matter. (PHOTO: TFN FILES)

Eltoro Ian Johnson, aka Kaka, 43, has been unofficially reported to be the man who fell from the roof at Jack Hayward Senior High School Tuesday (September 8) afternoon, and later died.

Although the police department has not released an official identification of the victim, expressions of condolences poured in via social media Tuesday, as word spread of the unfortunate death.

Reports reaching our newsroom revealed that the construction worker, who was part of a crew working on renovations and repairs at the school, lost his footing while attempting to come down from the roof shortly after 3:00 p.m.

Subsequently, Johnson fell, hitting the concrete ground.

He was transported to the trauma section of the Rand Memorial Hospital, where he later succumbed to injuries.

Described as an expert roofer, Johnson, a well-known individual, was said to always be wearing safety gear when working, particularly on projects involving heights.

However, it was not clear whether he was wearing full gear on Tuesday.

Following the incident, the Ministry of Education released a statement, extending condolences to the family.

The statement follows in its entirety:

“The Minister of Education is saddened to hear the news that a Bahamian working on repairs to the Jack Hayward School in Grand Bahama has passed away.

"It is reported that 43-year-old Eltoro Ian Johnson, a roofing expert, fell off the school’s roof shortly after 3:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 8, 2020. Johnson, while attempting to exit the roof, due to rain, lost his footing and slipped. He was transported by ambulance to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries a short time later.

"Minister of Education Jeffrey Lloyd on behalf of the staff at the Ministry of Education, the Department of Education and other education officials extends sincere condolences to Mr. Johnson’s family, co-workers and the wider Grand Bahama community on his untimely death.”