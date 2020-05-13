Weather experts monitor system nearing Bahamas

REPAIRS – A number of residents in Grand Bahama are still repairing and renovating their homes, as a result of Hurricane Dorian last year. (PHOTO: SHAYNE STUBBS)

With just a little over two weeks left before the start of the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season, the Bahamas Department of Meteorology (BDM) is advising residents of both the Central and Northern Bahamas to prepare for extreme weather conditions this week.

According to a BDM statement, the adverse weather conditions were expected to begin Wednesday, May 13 – affecting the central islands and on late Thursday – May 14 – in the northern region.

The weather is predicted to last well into the weekend, with Tropical Storm-like conditions.

The department advised that a frontal boundary presently over the Southeast Bahamas, will back up over the Central Bahamas on May 13, and stall in the area until Thursday.

“Conditions are expected to become favorable for the development of an area of low pressure along the frontal boundary on Friday (May 15) afternoon in the vicinity of Cat Island.

“Pockets of squally showers, heavy thunderstorms, strong gusty winds and the potential for waterspouts and tornadic activity was likely over portions of the Northwest and Central Bahamas, Wednesday (May 13) through Saturday (May 16).

“Residents in the Northwest and Central Bahamas should prepare for possible flooding, especially in low lying areas due to long periods of rain," informed the advisory.

The Department also advised small craft operators in the Northwest and Central Bahamas to remain in port during this time, particularly on Friday and Saturday.

“The area of low pressure will more northeast and away from The Bahamas late Saturday night. Partly sunny and drier conditions are expected to return Sunday (May 17),” the advisory stated.

BDM officials also reminded residents to prepare themselves for the start of the upcoming 2020 Hurricane Season.

“The Bahamas Department of Meteorology takes this opportunity to remind the public to ensure that the necessary pre-hurricane precautions are completed before the official start of the 2020 hurricane season, which begins on June 1.

“Remember preparation is the key Bahamas. So be prepared!”

Islands included in the Northwestern Bahamas are Grand Bahama, Bimini, Abaco, The Berry Islands, Andros, Eleuthera and New Providence. Central Bahamas islands include Exuma, Cat Island, Rum Cay, San Salvador and Long Island.

With northwestern islands Grand Bahama and Abaco devastated by the passage of Hurricane Dorian a little over eight months ago, September 2019; hundreds of residents whose homes were not completely destroyed by Dorian’s fury, are still in the process of repairs and renovations.

A number of homes on Grand Bahama are unable to withstand torrential rain as roofs are still covered with tarpaulin (tarp).

However, officials advise homeowners to secure their residences as best they can, while they continue to monitor the system.