War of words erupt over McAlpine tabling of bill

A verbal battle ensued in the House of Assembly (HoA) Wednesday (December 2) morning, when Member of Parliament for Pineridge, Frederick McAlpine, introduced the bill to repeal the Ocean Industries Incorporated (Aragonite Mining Encouragement) Act.

McAlpine sought to introduce the bill during the first reading of bills on the agenda, however, Leader of Government Business Renward Wells asserted that he (McAlpine) did not give sufficient notice at the House’s last sitting.

He added that his opposition was not an indication of the government’s disregard for the issue, as Reece Chipman (MP for Centreville) had already requested that a select committee look into the issue more than a year ago.

“We (government) did not sit idly by on this whole issue of aragonite, of mining of the petroleum industry, of the sovereign wealth fund.

“There were many persons out there who said that this administration was being flippant about it. It was this administration that gave the member the opportunity to stand in this place and bring that resolution.”

House Speaker Halson Moultrie delivered a swift ruling on the dispute.

“And so, the ruling is that the member is entitled to the first reading and that the bill should be laid on the table… and the House can then debate it and dispose of it whether it be for the positive or the negative,” Moultrie ruled.

It was that ruling that prompted a verbal back-and-forth between members on opposing sides, with members of the opposition questioning how Wells could debate the Speaker’s ruling.

As the war of words continued, the Speaker called for “order.”

However, the verbal battle across the floor intensified, forcing Moultrie to his feet. Even when the speaker stood, signaling for the House to come to order, members continued to hurl accusations across the floor.

“Both of you are shouting across the floor and the Speaker is standing,” Moultrie said to Golden Gates MP Michael Foulkes and Englerston MP Glenys Hanna-Martin.

Once order was restored, Moultrie asked members who were opposed to the first reading of the bill to stand.

When nobody stood in the first few seconds, Moultrie ordered that the bill be read for the first time.

But mere seconds later, Wells motioned to several government members, including Minister of Education Jeffrey Lloyd (South Beach); Minister of National Security Marvin Dames (Mount Moriah) and Minister of Financial Services Elsworth Johnson (Yamacraw) to stand.

However, their attempt to oppose the reading failed, as the Speaker said that he was satisfied the first reading of the bill was approved.

Despite the approval, words continued to fly across the floor.

The HoA was adjourned to Monday, December 7 at 10:00 a.m.