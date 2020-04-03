Wanted man charged

WANTED MAN ARRAIGNED – Tremayne Moss, centre, who was wanted by police in connection with a shooting incident that occurred in the Weddell Avenue area, was arraigned before Magistrate Charlton Smith on Wednesday, April 1, on Attempted Murder charge. (PHOTO: JENNEVA RUSSELL)

Wanted man Tremayne Moss had his day in court Wednesday (April 1), after evading police for several days.

Law enforcement officers issued a wanted poster for Moss, 25, on March 27, detailing that he was being sought for questioning in connection with a shooting incident that occurred in the Weddell Avenue area.

Appearing before Magistrate Charlton Smith in the Freeport Magistrate's Court #2, the accused was informed that he was charged with Attempted Murder and was not required to enter a plea, due to the nature of the offence.

Questioned whether he understood the charges Moss responded, "Yes, Sir."

He was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until Tuesday, May 26, when a trial is expected to proceed by a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI).

Moss was further charged with causing terror.

Smith informed that on Friday, March 13, in Freeport, Grand Bahama, he allegedly did use a firearm with the intent to likely cause harm to two individuals – a male and a female.

Asked how he pleaded, Moss responded, "Guilty, with an explanation, Sir."

He proceeded to explain to the courts what transpired on the said date outside a business establishment on East Sunrise Highway.

Following his account, Moss was also charged with violating bail conditions with respect to an armed robbery matter that he was previously arraigned for. Smith informed him that he failed to sign into the Central Police Station every Monday and Friday as required under his bail conditions between Friday, February 7 and March 27, 2020.

Again, asked how he pleaded, Moss responded, "Guilty, with an explanation."

This time he told the court that following the death of his mother, who was in possession of his identifications, he was without the documents.

He claimed to have attempted to obtain new forms of identification, however, to no avail.

Smith informed Moss that as the court had ordered him to comply with the bail conditions, he should have reported the loss of identifications directly to the courts.

Moss was sentenced to three months to run concurrently, along with the three-month sentence related to the charge of causing public terror.