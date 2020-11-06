Wanted man, Black taken in custody

DELANO BLACK

Wanted suspect Delano Black, who was wanted for shop breaking and stealing by the Central Division is now in custody.

According to police information, Black was arrested at 9:40 a.m. on Thursday (November 3), by officers of the Central Division.

The 32-year-old Jones Town resident is expected to be arraigned before the court early next week.

Meanwhile, officers from the Southwestern Division discovered illegal drugs and ammunition in the Coral Gardens area.

Reports revealed that on Tuesday, November 3, shortly after 5:00 p.m., officers of the Southwestern Division, acting on information, proceeded to the community park in Coral Gardens where they discovered, at the rear of a stone wall, a backpack containing a quantity of suspected marijuana and illegal ammunition.

No arrest was made in this matter.

It is understood that the investigations continue.

Then, on Wednesday (November 4) during Operation Night Watch Blitz, nine persons were arrested in three separate incidents after they were found in possession of illegal firearms, ammunition and dangerous drugs.

Reports are that shortly after 3:00 a.m., a team of officers of the Criminal Investigation Department, Drug Enforcement Unit, Security Intelligence Bureau and the Criminal Intelligence Bureau, while armed with a search warrant, went to a residence on Clive Avenue where they searched and discovered a 9mm Smith and Wesson pistol with seven live rounds of ammunitions.

Seven persons who reside in the home were taken into police custody.

In the second incident, officers while armed with a search warrant, went to a residence on Malibu Drive where they arrested a male who had an outstanding warrant of arrest issued by the Magistrate Court.

In the third incident, officers, armed with a search warrant, as well, went to a residence on Melbourne Crescent, where they discovered a quantity of suspected marijuana.

A male was arrested in that matter.

And in the final incident, officers went to a bushy area on Fawcett Lane, where they discovered a black and chrome .357 revolver with six .357 ammunition that was found hidden under a vehicle.

Investigations are continuing in these matters.