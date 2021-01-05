Vexing delays for govt. projects in West GB

VEXING DELAYS – Four years after ground breaking ceremonies and construction began, the Eight Mile Rock Government Complex and Holmes Rock Junior High School have yet to be completed. Pictured from left (inserts) are Member of Parliament for West Grand Bahama and Bimini, Pakesia Parker-Edgecombe and Officer-in-Charge of the Ministry of Public Works, GB Office Toni Hudson-Bannister.

Four years after groundbreaking and promised 18-months completion dates and revised dates, the Eight Mile Rock (EMR) Government Complex, Holmes Rock Junior High School and Bimini Government Complex construction have yet to be concluded.

Residents of West Grand Bahama and Bimini have questioned the completion delays, particularly for the junior high school, which is needed in this time of the global pandemic, that calls for social/physical distancing.

The Freeport News reached out to Parliamentary Secretary of Communication and Information in the Office of the Prime Minister, Pakesia Parker-Edgecombe, member of Parliament for West Grand Bahama and Bimini for an update on the capital works projects in her constituencies.

“The community of West Grand Bahama remains very disappointed that the two projects are yet to be completed and the same goes for the Government Complex in Bimini,” said the MP.

“We are now going on four years,” she stated.

Parker-Edgecombe noted that the community of West Grand Bahama is in need of employment opportunities, which the completion of these projects will bring.

“As MP, I continue to petition the government to ensure the completion of these projects at soonest and will continue, as well as other needed infrastructure,” she added.

Parker-Edgecombe noted that road works are expected to begin soon in parts of West Grand Bahama, after years of having to endure poor conditions.

This daily also contacted Officer-in-Charge of the Ministry of Public Works, GB Office Toni Hudson-Bannister, who revealed that the Magistrate’s Court and Police Station at the EMR Government Complex are approximately 70 percent completed.

“Mechanical and electrical works as well as audio/visual and fire alarm systems are pending. Elevator, exterior installation and interior works are also pending,” she added.

The original completion date of September 2020 was revised due to COVID-19-related delays, Hudson-Bannister noted.

Officials are looking at a May 2021 new date to have one court and 10 cells, including a juvenile cell completed.

As it relates to the EMR Government Complex main building, that is approximately 50 percent completed, Hudson-Bannister said.

“Mechanical, plumbing and electrical works as well as spacing logistics, tiling elevator and interior works are pending.”

The original completion date of September 2020 had to be revised also, due to COVID-19 related delays.

Officials are now looking at Summer 2021 completion date for that project, to house Administrators Office, Social services, Urban Renewal, Passport, NIB, Road Traffic, Post Office and Library and BOB ATM.

“Delays were COVID-19 related, in particular, funding, shipment arrivals and snail pace work due to limited crews allowed on site,” she added.

With regard to the Holmes Rock Jr. High School, Hudson-Bannister said that contractor #1, Brickhouse Construction, is 99 percent completed as of October 2018.

“They are only waiting to install appliances and plumbing fixtures once RCL Construction is completed. Brickhouse's contract involved an elevator, Administration Block and 17 classrooms.

“Contractor #2 RCL Construction is 45 percent to 50 percent completed and that contract involved sidewalks, steps, grounds, parking lot, restrooms, classrooms and boundary wall,” she disclosed.

The revised completion date for that project was February 2021.

However, a new date for completion is unknown at this time, Hudson-Bannister revealed.

The project started January 2017.