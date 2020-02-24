UB North Sustainable Conference to focus on a more prepared Bahamas

FINAL PLANS – The University of The Bahamas (UB) Northern Campus invites members of the public to attend the Sustainable Grand Bahama Conference is scheduled for Thursday, March 5 – Saturday, March 7, at the Pelican Bay Hotel. The three-day event will be held under the theme, ‘Hurricane Dorian: Reflecting, Reimagining and Rebuilding.’ Pictured are UB officials and sponsors, including Dr. Ian Strachan, Vice President of UB North, seated at centre. (PHOTO: JENNEVA RUSSELL)

The University of The Bahamas (UB) Northern Campus invites members of the public to attend the Sustainable Grand Bahama Conference is scheduled for Thursday, March 5 - Saturday, March 7, at the Pelican Bay Hotel.

The three-day event will be held under the theme, ‘Hurricane Dorian: Reflecting, Reimagining and Rebuilding.’

Vice President of UB North Dr. Ian Strachan stated that the conference is intended to position the university as a space for objective dialogue on matters relevant to the economic, social, environmental and cultural future of Grand Bahama and by extension the Northern Bahama.

“Grand Bahama is unique in our country because of its economic diversity and that diversity brings with it concerns related to environmental impact, public safety and questions about the depth of breadth of local participation and ownership of the economy,” he said, during a press conference on Wednesday, February 19.

He added that the island is also unique because of its governance, as there are few, if any, examples in existence of a private company like the Grand Bahama Port Authority (GBPA) running a city and its suburbs.

Dr. Strachan explained that this will be the second conference for UB North; the first was held in 2018, then Hurricane Dorian happened in September 2019 and university officials saw the wisdom in shifting focus from broader questions of sustainable development in order to zero in on the impact of the recent hurricane.

He expressed that the UN Sustainable Goal 13 speaks to Climate Action, so they are not going that far afield by focusing on this history making storm.

“Our big concern is to make sure that we get smarter as a people, that we prepare better, build stronger, plan and execute more effectively and respond methodically,” he said.

Dr. Strachan stated that The Bahamas will face more major storms increasing in intensity in the future and the country must be ready for that, which is why the conference is so significant.

“The university wants to play its part and fulfill its mission of supporting national development, and we can think of no better way of doing that than through this conference, ‘Hurricane Dorian; Reflecting, Reimagining, Rebuilding,’” he said.

Dr. Strachan said the conference will provide members of the public with key knowledge on how they can prepare themselves and be more resilient.

The event will feature over 50 speakers from the region, North America and Europe, who will discuss Dorian, its impact and the challenges that lie ahead.

Dr. Strachan stated that Dorian was the worst natural disaster to happen in The Bahamas in almost 100 years.

“But good can come out of this tragedy. The good will come if we learn and change, if we raise our voices against climate injustice, if we practice what we preach in terms of conservation and clean energy use, if we build more intelligently, if we equip those who must stand in harm’s way with the tools they need, if we give each citizen the knowledge and skills necessary to increase their chances of survival and if we prepare, prepare, prepare,” he said.

Minister of State for Disaster Preparedness, Management, and Reconstruction Iram Lewis, will be the keynote speaker.

Minister of State for Grand Bahama in the Office of the Prime Minister, Senator J. Kwasi Thompson will also bring remarks.

The conference will also feature a special exhibit which focuses on Climates of Inequality in The Bahamas. For more information, persons can visit www.climatesofinequality.org

Dr. Strachan also took the opportunity to thank the event’s lead sponsor, Aliv, whose performance during Dorian has won them the affection of thousands of Bahamians.

He also thanked the Ministry of Grand Bahama, Pelican Bay, Equinor, the Grand Bahama Power Company (GBPC), Generali, MaeCal Electronics that all stepped up to help UB deliver what they believe will be a transformative experience for the community.

UB Dean of Faculty Dr. Peter McWilliams noted that attendees can expect to be led through a time of reflecting, reimagining and rebuilding a more sustainable Grand Bahama.

Noting that he is proud of this tremendous effort, Dr. McWilliams added that the conference will also focus on the environmental impact, impact on the economy, resilience, sustainability, tourism and even mental health.

He noted that numerous UB students would also be presenting their own research during the conference.

McWilliams furthered that the conference will bring together politicians, researchers, educators, students, business leaders and more from all over the world to examine various environment related topics, including climate changes, migrations, disaster communication, during the hurricane,” he said.

Assistant Professor of Chemistry at UB North Dr. Andrew Moxey, expressed that it is very exciting to be participating in this conference.

“Since its (Dorian) passing, we have consistently used superlatives to describe its impact and the need for the level of response that it has demanded,” he said.

He furthered that one lasting issue, has been the public water supply and this is a subject that they would be focusing on during the conference.

Richard Stanton, Aliv General Manager in Grand Bahama stated that Aliv is pleased to be the lead sponsor for this event.

“Aliv as a corporate sponsor has a mandate to go beyond the label of a telecommunications provider and we do this by implementing and participating in initiatives like this one,” he said.

He added that they are hopeful that this conference will produce fruitful results and ensure that Grand Bahama and by extension the country will have the resilient policies in other mechanisms in place for the future.

People interested in participating in the conference can register at www.sustainablegb.org.