UB 2020 Sustainable GB Conference focuses on reflecting, re-imagining and rebuilding

UB 2020 Sustainable GB Conference

The University of The Bahamas’ (UB) Northern Campus 2020 Sustainable Grand Bahama Conference officially began on Thursday, March 5, at the Pelican Bay Hotel under the theme, ‘Hurricane Dorian: Reflecting, Reimagining, Rebuilding.’

Vice President of the University of The Bahamas Northern Campus Dr. Ian Strachan welcomed attendees, sharing that the conference is intended to position the university as a space for objective dialogue on matters relevant to the economic, social, and environmental and cultural future of Grand Bahama ad by expansion the Northern Bahamas.

“Grand Bahama is unique in our country, because of its economic diversity and that diversity brings with it concerns related to environmental impact, public safety and questions about the depth of breadth of local participation and ownership of the economy,” Dr. Strachan said.

He added that the island is also unique, because of its governance as there are few, if any, examples in existence of a private company like the Grand Bahama Port Authority (GBPA) running a city and its suburbs.

Dr. Strachan explained that this is the second conference for UB North. The first was held in 2018, then Hurricane Dorian happened in September 2019. As a result, he added that university officials saw the wisdom in shifting focus to broader questions of sustainable development in order to zero in on the impact of this hurricane.

He expressed that the UN Sustainable Goal 13 speaks to Climate Action, so they are not going that far afield by focusing on this history making storm.

“Our big concern is to make sure that we get smarter as a people, that we prepare better, build stronger, plan and execute more effectively and respond methodically,” he said.

Dr. Strachan stated that The Bahamas will face more major storms, increasing in intensity in the future and the country must be ready for that; which is why the conference is so significant.

“The university wants to play its part and fulfill its mission of supporting national development, and we can think of no better way of doing that than with this conference, ‘Hurricane Dorian: Reflecting, Reimagining, Rebuilding,’” he said.

He added that information shared at the conference will provide members of the public with key knowledge on how they can prepare themselves and be more resilient.

The conference featured over 50 speakers from the region, North America, and Europe who discussed Dorian, its impact and the challenges that lie ahead.

Dr. Strachan residents added that must learn and change, raise their voices against climate injustice, practice what they preach in terms of conservation and clean energy use, build more intelligently, equip those who must stand in harm’s way with the tools they need, give each citizen the knowledge and skills necessary to increase their chances of survival and prepare.

He stated that the conference should help the island become more proactive and prepared in the event of another major disaster. “Adaptation is the key to our survival.”

Chief Aliv Officer Damien Blackburn during remarks reflected on the devastation of Hurricane Dorian and the company’s response to it. Aliv was the primary sponsor for the conference.

“To see what you had to go through here was truly unbelievable,” said Blackburn.

He noted that Aliv pledged to stand with residents of Grand Bahama.

Blackburn furthered that immediately after Dorian, Aliv’s network was operational in Grand Bahama. Nine days after Dorian they got Abaco’s network up and running and 23 days after Dorian, they were on completely.

Blackburn revealed that Aliv initially built their system to be more resilient in case of powerful storms. “We built the towers at the beginning to withstand Category 5 hurricanes.”

He added that they also buried some of their fiber optic cables.

Blackburn noted that proper preparation by building the right way was key to their success after Dorian.

He thanked UB for providing them the opportunity to participate and partner in the conference.

UB President and Chief Executive Officer Dr. Rodney D. Smith singled the faculty, students, and staff at UB North who coordinated this significant effort.

“If ever there was an example of adaption and resilience, truly they deserve to be recognized,” he said.

Dr. Smith added that due to their modern technological functioning, all business and academic records remained accessible after Dorian.

He revealed that the genesis for this conference came about four years ago to unite various sectors on the island to promote this cause. “It is anticipated that these conferences will help to move The Bahamas to the next level.”

Dr. Smith attributed much of the conference’s success to Dr. Strachan, whose leadership and direction was a driving force in bringing it to fruition.