U.S. advising citizens to reconsider Bahamas

On Monday (November 23) United States officials issued a ‘Level 3’ travel advisory for its citizens wanting to visit The Bahamas.

The ‘Level 3’ advises travelers to reconsider travel to The Bahamas due to health and safety measures and COVID-related conditions. It also advised its citizens to exercise caution in some areas of The Bahamas due to crime.

Officials from the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Tourism of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas acknowledged the advisory, noting that they understand the need for all countries, including the USA, to put in place health and safety measures in the best interest of its nationals.

In a statement the Bahamians officials added that, at the same time, The Bahamas has also put in place travel parameters for the protection of Bahamians, residents and tourists in the country, namely, by requiring all persons traveling to The Bahamas to have a COVID-19 Travel Visa and a negative RT-PCR COVID-19 test to enter The Bahamas.

“Upon entry, all persons are required to undergo mandatory monitoring and testing where necessary. Strict health and safety protocols, such as mask wearing, distancing and hand sanitization, are in place at all times. These safety measures are laid out in various Emergency Orders that have been widely circulated, both nationally and internationally. Failure to comply with these protocols will result in fines or even imprisonment.

“The Bahamas is confident that if all visitors, nationals and residents abide by these regulations, the spread of the pandemic will be stemmed and the loss of lives will be prevented. At the same time, while observing these rules, visitors will have an enjoyable stay in The Bahamas,” the statement said.

The statement continued: “The Government of The Bahamas is committed to the safety of every person within its borders and will adhere to medical and scientific advice.

“While the general advisory is Level 3 - reconsider travel to The Bahamas, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued a Level 4 Travel Health Notice - travelers should avoid all travel to the Bahamas.

“The Bahamas will continue to work with all countries, to fight the pandemic and treat those who have been afflicted by the virus, until a vaccine is available. Until such time, we urge all persons to spare no measure to observe health and safety protocols.”