Two women plead not guilty to fraud charges

FEMALE DUO CHARGED – In photo at left in the red T-shirt, Wendy Fawkes (Fox), 38, of #41 Edgar Place and Renae Harvey, 51, of #11 Imperial Park were arraigned Monday (September 28) morning on several counts of Fraud. They pleaded not guilty and were remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services. (PHOTO: SHAYNE STUBBS)

Prominent social media figure “vixen” Wendy Fawkes (Fox), 38, of #41 Edgar Place and Renae Harvey, 51, of #11 Imperial Park were arraigned Monday (September 28) morning on several counts of Fraud.

The two was escorted to the Freeport Magistrate Court shortly before 10:00 a.m. to answer to the charges.

As Fawkes exited the unmarked police vehicle, she engaged in a tussle with a senior female police officer, who quickly reprimanded her and took control of the situation.

The two junior female police officers, accompanied by a male colleague, then continued to lead the suspects into the courthouse.

Appearing before Magistrate Laquay Laing in court #3, Fawkes and Harvey were charged with Possession of Fraud documents; Uttering a Fraud Document and Fraud by False Pretense.

Both pleaded not guilty.

They were denied bail and remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.

They are expected to return to court on December 7, 2020, when a trial is scheduled.

As she left the court, Fawkes swung at a male photojournalist, catching his camera. Fortunately, he was able to hold on to his camera.

The equipment was not damaged and there was no personal injury.