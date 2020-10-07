Two women face charges in court

ARRAIGNMENTS – Pictured in photo at left Oliva Clarke (standing left) was charged with two counts of stealing by reason of service and two counts of acquisition of proceeds of crime. She pleaded not guilty and was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services. In photo at right Wendy Fawkes (Fox – standing right) was back in court, answering to the charges of disorderly behavior and obscene language. She pleaded guilty and was fined $175. (PHOTOS: SHAYNE STUBBS)

Appearing before Deputy Chief Magistrate (DCM) Debbye Ferguson in the Freeport Magistrate’s court #1 on Monday, October 5, Olivia Clarke, 25, was charged with two counts of stealing by reason of service and two counts of acquisition of proceeds of crime.

She was charged with stealing funds in excess of $48,000.00 from two males.

Ferguson informed Clarke that on the first charge of stealing, it was alleged that between July 14 and September 7 of this year, she being concerned with others, to date unnamed and unknown, did steal cash in the amount of $18,700.00, to which she had custody by reason of her service.

Clarke was questioned whether she understood the charge.

She responded: “I understand your worship.”

Ferguson then informed her that she had the choice of having the matter heard before the Freeport Magistrate’s Court or the Supreme Court.

The accused opted to have the matter heard at the Magistrate’s Court level. She was asked how she pleaded and she responded: “Not guilty.”

Clarke was also charged with stealing by reason of service between August 6 through September 3, being concerned with others, a sum of cash totaling $14,800.00, to which she had custody by reason of service.

Again, she opted to have the matter heard in the Magistrate’s Court and pleaded not guilty.

Dressed in a blue hooded jacket and burgundy jeans, Clarke was also charged with two counts of acquisition of proceeds by criminal conduct. On the same date and place of the above-mentioned charges, it was alleged that she knowingly acquired cash in the amounts of $7, 850.00 and $7,000.00 respectively, which represented the proceeds of criminal conduct.

Ferguson asked whether she understood all charges before her. Clarke replied that she did.

To the question of whether she was guilty or not, Clarke said: “Not guilty.”

Bail was not granted in the Magistrate’s Court on all matters, however, Clarke was informed that she may apply for bail at the Supreme Court level.

The court learned that the accused is reportedly in her first trimester of pregnancy, from her legal representative and therefore, an application to apply for bail on her behalf in order to have the bail hearing heard expeditiously was requested.

Ferguson complied and presented the bail application to the legal representative upon his request.

Clarke was subsequently remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until February 11, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. when she is expected to return to court for trail.

Meanwhile, 39-year-old Wendy Fawkes (Fox) was back in court answering to the charges of disorderly behavior and obscene language, clad in a black and white T-shirt, colorful hooded jacket and blue jeans. Ferguson informed Fawkes that it was alleged that on Monday, September 28 she behaved in a disorderly manner and did use obscene language in the City of Freeport Grand Bahama.

Asked how she pleaded, Fawkes responded: “Guilty” to both charges.

She was fined a total of $175.00 on both charges or ordered to serve three consecutive months imprisonment, on each count.

The charges stemmed from a social media video, which went viral last week, Monday, September 28.

On that date, while Fawkes exited the Freeport Magistrate’s Court for her arraignment on unrelated charges, she allegedly attempted to hit the camera of media personnel, swinging her hand at the media personnel’s equipment.

She also allegedly swung her hands away from officers, while using obscenities during the incident, to the annoyance of the officers.

Ferguson asked the prosecutor if the defendant hit the cameraman or his equipment, to which he repeated the particulars found on the docket.

The magistrate asked the defendant: “Did you touch him?”

She responded: “No ma’am; I swung at him your honor, but I did not touch him.”

Fawkes subsequently asked Magistrate Ferguson if she could speak, to which Ferguson obliged.

According to the defendant, she felt threatened by Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF) officials on the evening of Saturday, October 3, where she alleged that eight officers armed with guns, ambushed her residence where she was with her one-year-old daughter.

Appearing emotional, she continued: “On Saturday night your honor … what troubling me is that they kicked open my door for this; eight people with guns in my face with my one year old (present)? Come on.”

She accused the officers of taunting her and claimed that she was in fear of her life.

“For two weeks straight, these officers have been taunting me.

“They kicked open my door. Where am I supposed to go after I am finished with this today?

“They had the guns in my face, I am still in fear of my life. They kicked the door off the hinges for disorderly behavior and obscene language? I have never seen this in my life.”

Ferguson told the defendant: “They have a police tribunal that is operative. Now, you have until 2:00 p.m. to pay $175.00 or you serve three consecutive months on each count. That is the court’s decision.”

Fawkes appeared before Magistrate Laquay Laing in Freeport Magistrate’s court #3 on September 28. At the time she was charged with possession of fraud documents, uttering a fraud document and fraud by false pretenses. She plead not guilty to all charges.

She again denied the allegations during her appearance before DCM Ferguson this past Monday. The matter was adjourned until December 7, when she is expected to return to court for trial.