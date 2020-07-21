Two-week ‘lockdown’ commences Thursday

GB LOCKDOWN – After recording the highest daily number by far, of COVID-19 cases, 20, on Monday (July 20), Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis, during a Tuesday (July 21) presentation to the nation, said that Grand Bahama will be placed under a two-week lockdown, to mitigate the spread of the disease. Pictured at rear is new Minister of Health, Renward Wells. (PHOTO COURTESY OF THE OPM)

GB classified as COVID-19 'hotspot'

Largely because of recording the highest daily number by far, of COVID-19 cases, 20, on Monday (July 20), Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis, during a Tuesday (July 21) presentation to the nation, said that Grand Bahama will be placed under a two-week lockdown, to mitigate the spread of the disease.

The lockdown will commence Thursday, July 23 at 7:00 p.m. and end on August 7 at 5:00 a.m.

“On Monday, July 20, Grand Bahama reported the largest number of cases since the deadly outbreak. Twenty of the 21 confirmed cases on Monday for the country, were from Grand Bahama.

“I am announcing, today, that after consultation with health and other officials, including officials on Grand Bahama, that Grand Bahama will be placed on a two-week lockdown in order to slow and control the community spread of the COVID-19 virus on that island. This lockdown will take effect, beginning Thursday, July 23 at 7:00 p.m. until Friday, August 7 at 5:00 a.m.

“I note that similar lockdown periods were applied on the island of Bimini and in other countries, to help control the spread of this COVID virus. Epidemiological management of the COVID-19 outbreak in Grand Bahama requires strict adherence to shelter in place, to prevent and control a spread, which will worsen, if preventative measures are not taken quickly and adhered to,” informed the nation’s leader.

After a little more than two months without recording any new cases of COVID-19, Grand Bahama has recently experienced a significant increase in cases.

As a result, the PM informed, health officials have classified Grand Bahama, a “hotspot” for COVID-19.

“As of Monday, July 20, health officials have confirmed a total of 59 cases of COVID-19 on Grand Bahama. Fifty-one of those cases have been recorded since the boarders fully reopened on July 1. Outside of New Providence, Grand Bahama now has the largest number of record cases in The Bahamas.

“The number of confirmed cases is expected to increase if much of the population continues to fail to practice recommendations for physical distancing, wearing protective face coverings, and, frequent and thorough hand washing.

“During the period of July 18 to July 20, a seven-member team from the Ministry of Health was mobilized on Grand Bahama, to assist with identification, testing and mapping of contacts, for characterization of their epidemiological situation, following the significant increase in the number of confirmed cases on that island,” said the PM.

The team also provided public health and clinical support, disclosed Prime Minister Dr. Minnis.

Just this past weekend, on Sunday, July 19 to be exact, Dr. Minnis informed the country that additional restrictive measures could be enforced in Grand Bahama, including a lockdown of the island as soon as Friday, July 24.