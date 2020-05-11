Two men to court on shop breaking, stealing charges

DAY IN COURT – Deon Hall, left, pleaded guilty to several counts of shop breaking, stealing and trespassing. Pictured at right, Steve Charles pleaded not guilty to shop breaking and stealing. He was remanded to BDCS until September 2. (PHOTOS: SHAYNE STUBBS)

Two men – one who was wanted by police – were hauled before the courts, answering to charges of shop breaking and stealing.

On Thursday (May 7), Deon Marcuis Hall, 43, admitted to several counts of shop breaking, stealing and trespassing.

Appearing before Magistrate Charlton Smith in Magistrate’s Court #2, Hall had three counts of shop breaking, one count stealing and one count of trespassing levied against him.

When asked how he pleaded, Hall responded: “Guilty.”

Magistrate Smith informed the defendant it is alleged that he unlawfully broke into and entered St. Paul’s Methodist College on several occasions between March 3 and April 14.

It is also alleged that he stole a number of food items and beverages from the local learning institution during that time, which were valued at $1,045.00.

He was also charged with breaking and entering a two-story building located on Settler’s Way, as well as trespassing in the Whole Man Christian Centre.

Questioned as to the reason for his actions, Hall said it was a terrible lapse of judgment.

“I have no help, and I needed to find food. I made a mistake. I do not know where my mind was.”

The prosecution informed the court that there were no antecedents on record for Hall and the view that he was not compos mentis (having full control of one's mind).

Subsequently, Smith remanded Hall to the Sandilands Rehabilitation Centre (SRC) for six weeks of evaluation and counseling prior to his return to court for sentencing.

Hall is expected to return to court on June 30, 2020.

Meanwhile, on Friday, May 8, wanted suspect Steve Charles answered to similar charges.

Clad in a green Polo T-shirt, gray jeans and grey shoes, Charles appeared before Deputy Chief Magistrate Debbye Ferguson court #1.

He was charged with shop breaking and stealing.

It is alleged that Charles, broke into the Freedom Lounge, located in the International Bazaar and a number of grocery items were stolen. The items were in the amount of $3,095.00

Charles pleaded not guilty to the charges. The incident reportedly occurred between March 24 – 27, 2020.

Charles was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services where he is expected to remain until September 2, 2020, when his trial is scheduled to begin.