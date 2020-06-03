Two males on armed robbery court charges

DUO CHARGED – Shamar Harding (left), 19, and Keiano Bethel (right), 20, were arraigned before Magistrate Rengin Johnson Tuesday (June 2) morning on several charges in connection with an armed robbery incident reported to police on May 26. (PHOTOS: SHAYNE STUBBS)

Nineteen-year-old Shamar Harding was charged with armed robbery Tuesday (June 2) morning, in connection with an incident that was reported to police on Tuesday, May 26.

The teen, who was clad in a green polo shirt, blue stone washed jeans and red and black tennis, was arraigned before Magistrate Rengin Johnson in court #3.

According to court documents, it was alleged that Harding robbed a female resident of a number of personal items, inclusive of a vehicle – a silver Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) – jewelry, cell phone, a microwave and cash all totaling $35,325.00.

Due to the nature of the offence, Harding was not required to enter a plea.

Additionally, he was not entitled to bail within the Magistrate’s Court. However, he was referred to the Supreme Courts to make the bail request.

In the meantime, he was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Corrections until September 7, 2020, when the trial is expected to begin.

Harding was further charged with causing damage. It was alleged that on the same date, he caused material damage to the Maurice Moore Primary School. The estimated cost of the damage was $850.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge and as a result, the matter was also adjourned until September 7, when a trial will commence.

Meanwhile, 20-year-old Keiano Bethel was charged with accessory to the fact of armed robbery, in connection with May 26 incident.

Magistrate Johnson told Bethel, it was alleged that on Tuesday, May 26 at Freeport, Grand Bahama, he acted as an accessory after the fact in the armed robbery of a female resident of Freeport, Grand Bahama.

Bethel pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The prosecution noted that they had no objection to bail and requested a cash bail in the amount $1,000.

He was subsequently granted bail by Magistrate Johnson in the amount of $2,000, with one surety.

The magistrate then informed the defendant that he would be granted bail on the condition that he sign into the Central Police Station twice per week, Mondays and Thursdays, between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m.

The matter was also adjourned until September 7, 2020.

Additionally, Bethel was also charged with possession of an unlicensed firearm and possession of ammunition.

His mother, Turkessa Burrows along with two female minors were also charged with the offence. However, no evidence was offered by the prosecution with respect to the females. Therefore, the prosecution noted the intention to withdraw the charges and have the ladies discharged.

However, Bethel pleaded guilty to the charges and was ordered to pay $6,000 for each count, totaling $12,000 within seven days or serve 20 months behind bars, to run concurrently.

Bethel admitted to placing the illegal weapon and ammunition in a bag in the closet of his mother’s room at her residence, where he currently resides.

Admitting that he had a prior court matter some five years ago, as a minor, and having served six months in prison in The United States, Magistrate Johnson told Bethel that she was extremely disappointed to see him before her again.

“You are a 20-year-old. We have so many guns on our streets and are a nation of only 300,000-plus persons. We do not manufacture them; therefore, it is a commercial trade that is illegal in our country. Why would you, at the age of 20, have a gun and ammunition in your mother’s house?” she questioned.

She added that he must be a selfish and uncaring individual to put his mother and two minors in a position where they were all hauled before her in a court of law, due to his actions.

Bethel told the courts that he was in possession of the ammunition and firearm due to the fact that he was, allegedly, in fear for his life as a result of another person accusing him of being an informant.

Prior to exiting her courtroom, Magistrate Johnson informed the females to be cautious of Bethel, as it was evident that based on prior run in with the law that he was a restless individual who seemed unable to remain on the right side of the law.

However, she added that was hopeful he would, in time, become a mature man who believes in law and order. She further warned the trio that it was a blessing that the prosecution dropped the charges; however, if such an incident were to happen again, they may not encounter the same fate.