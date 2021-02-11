Two males, female arraigned on multiple charges of fraud

TRIO CHARGED – Two males and a female were charged in the Freeport Magistrate’s Court Tuesday (February 9) morning, to answer to a number of fraud related charges. Sixty-five-year-old Edward Devereux; 34-year-old Crystal Francois, both represented by Attorney Cassietta McIntosh-Pelecanos, and 44-year-old Denny Bullard, who was represented by Attorney Osmond Johnson all appeared before Magistrate LaQuay Laing in court #3. (PHOTOS: SHAYNE STUBBS)

The trio’s arraignment stemmed from matters reported to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) from a number of business entities on the island last month.

Sixty-five-year-old Edward Devereux; 34-year-old Crystal Francois, both represented by Attorney Cassietta McIntosh-Pelecanos, and 44-year-old Denny Bullard, who was represented by Attorney Osmond Johnson all appeared before Magistrate LaQuay Laing in court #3.

The three were charged with a laundry list of offenses, 17 in total, which allegedly occurred sometime between January 25 and January 29, 2021.

The hearing began with Laing informing Devereux, Francois and Bullard that they were each charged with possession of a forged document. Particulars were that on January 25, they each or being concerned with others, allegedly intended to defraud with a check drawn on the Teacher’s Credit Union and made payable to Guardian Fencing and Shutters in the amount of $4,848.00.

They were all charged with uttering a forged document of the same particulars, that being a check in the same sum knowing the same to be false.

They were also charged with fraud by false pretenses and conspiracy to commit fraud by false pretenses. Additionally, the trio were charged with possession of proceeds of criminal conduct where they were allegedly in possession of a number of fencing material from Guardian Fencing and Shutters in the amount of $7,800.00.

The three accused plead guilty and requested that the matters be heard in the Magistrate Court.

Additionally, Bullard was charged with possession of a forged document, uttering forged documents and fraud by false pretenses.

Laing informed Bullard that on January 29 at Freeport, he allegedly was in possession of a forged document, that of a check in the amount of $9,820.00. He was further charged with uttering forged documents, a check, with the intent to defraud in the amount of $9,820.00 drawn on the account of Grand Bahama Power Company, knowing the same to be forged.

He was further charged with another count of fraud by false pretenses, the crime allegedly taking place on January 25 in an attempt to defraud Guardian Fencing and Shutters.

He opted to have the matters heard in the Magistrate’s Court and again entered a not guilty.

According to Prosecutor Inspector Sawyer, both Devereux and Bullard informed the court that while they each have antecedents, they were not of similar nature as the charges currently before them.

Insp. Sawyer, while having no objection to bail for any of the defendants, requested that the court be so minded as to have them sign into the Central Police Station or their nearest police station on a weekly basis. Further he asked that they have no contact with any person(s) in relation to the matters before the court.

Subsequently, Laing granted the defendants bail in the amount of $9,000.00 with one or two suretors. They were also mandated to sign into the Central Police Station every Monday and Wednesday between the 6:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m.

The matters were adjourned to June 7 for trial, in court #1.

Also, in court #1, matters the trio were charged with possession of a forged document, uttering a forged document attempted fraud by false pretenses and conspiracy to commit fraud by false pretenses. The defendants were informed that the particulars stated that on January 24 at Freeport, they acting alone or being concerned together, did intend to defraud by way of a Teachers and Salaried Workers Union check made payable to Kelly’s Freeport Limited in the amount of $6,160.00.

The defendants were informed by Laing that they were charged with attempting to defraud Kelly’s Freeport Limited of goods.

They all requested the matter be heard within the Magistrate’s Court and pleaded not guilty.

Prosecutor Sawyer informed the court that the prosecution maintained the same position, as related to the previously mentioned charges in reference to the defendants’ bail.

As such, Laing informed the defendants and their legal counsels that they were granted bail in the amount of $9,000.00 with one or two suretors; must sign into the CPS every Monday and Wednesday and not to engage in any communication with witnesses in the case.

That matter was also adjourned until June 7.

The defendants also had matters for court #3 where Sgt. Calsey Arthur served as the prosecutor. The matters were also heard before Magistrate Laing.

Again, charged with possession of a forged document, uttering a forged document, fraud by false pretenses, conspiracy to commit fraud by false pretenses and acquisition of proceeds of criminal conduct, Laing informed the defendants that they intended to defraud, by way of a check, in the amount of $3,599.30 Do It Center, knowing the same to not be true.

They were also charged with the acquisition of proceeds, building materials, of criminal conduct allegedly on January 25 the property of Do it Center.

Devereux, Francois and Bullard again pleaded guilty and requested that the matters be heard in the Magistrate’s Court. Prosecutor Arthur had no objection to bail and informed the court that they may, perhaps, follow the same pattern regarding bail as outlined in their previous charges from court #1.

Laing, subsequently agreed and informed the trio that they were granted bail in the amount of $9,000.00 with one or two suretors; to sign into the CPS every Monday and Wednesday and were not to have any contact with any witnesses in the cases.

Due to the lengthy nature of the offenses levied against them, the matters were adjourned for court # 3 until May 11 and May 12, 2021.

Laing further added that if the specified bail requirements are not met by any of the defendants, they will be remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until trial.