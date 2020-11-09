Two males charged with oil dumping

CHARGED WITH MESSY OIL SPILL – Twenty-five-year-old Richard Antonio Levy Jr., (left) along with 26-year-old Morrison Nelson (right) were hauled before Magistrate Charlton Smith in Magistrate court #2 on Friday, November 6 for the “slippery mess” of oil they allegedly left behind in East GB recently. The duo was charged with discharging a hazardous substance and pleaded not guilty. (PHOTO: SHAYNE STUBBS)

Twenty-five-year-old Richard Antonio Levy Jr., along with 26-year-old Morrison Nelson were hauled before Magistrate Charlton Smith in Magistrate court #2 on Friday, November 6 for the “slippery mess” of oil they allegedly left behind in East GB recently.

The duo was represented by attorneys Carlson Shurland and Paco Deal of Shurland and Co. Prior to the charges being read, Attorney Shurland expressed a number of arguments to the courts regarding the particulars of the charges before his clients.

The attorney relayed to the court that the dates – between January 2019 and October 2020 – in question of which the alleged offence was committed, were in fact, a time frame of nearly two years.

He noted during the vast time frame, it would effectively take away their alibi, if they had any. “They (prosecution) have no way of determining which day this alleged crime was committed. They are now caught in a very prejudicial position," he said.

Additionally, Shurland argued that the Environmental Protection and Planning Act was enacted in December 2019.

“In effect there is nothing in that Act that speaks to retroactivity of the "mutatis mutandis" as it relates to the Environmental Planning and Protection Act, which they are charged under.

“We have a hybrid situation and there has to be either some amendments or some adjustments, but they cannot have their cake and eat it too,” argued the attorney.

He added that if the prosecution alleged that the matter occurred between January 2019 and December 2019, the charge would fall under the Environmental Protection Act has been replaced. However, anything alleged to have occurred after December 2019 and October 2020, would fall under the new Act, that of the Environmental Protection and Planning Act, he asserted.

He noted that the particulars of the charge were broad as it related to the dates in question and questioned whether the courts had jurisdiction to entertain the charge until the matter was resolved.

In response Prosecutor Ashley Evans-Carroll said that while she noted his argument, it did not dispute the fact that the criminal acts for which his clients were charged, are continuous.

“We say that the criminal act is continuous. We say that in this particular instance the court does have jurisdiction for these defendants to be arraigned,” Evans-Carroll insisted.

She added that at this particular junction of the trial it is still the duty of the prosecution to establish a criminal action case.

Having heard both sides, Magistrate Smith continued with the arraignment and proceeded to read the charges before the men.

He informed them that they were charged with discharging a hazardous substance.

“Particulars are that you, sometime between January 2019 and October 2020 while at Freeport, Grand Bahama, being concerned together and with others, did discard a hazardous substance, namely oil, into the environment in the area of Elton Lane, Barbary Beach.”

Both men pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The prosecution had no objection to bail.

Shurland subsequently requested that bail be granted in the amount of $1,500.00 with two sureties for each defendant.

Smith denied the request and granted the men bail in the amount of $4,000.00 with one surety each.

The men are expected to return to court on February 5, 2021 for trial.

On Wednesday, October 21, via a video posted on social media, authorities were made aware of a massive amount of indiscriminate dumping of what was believed to be oil in an area near Barbary Beach.

As a result, police launched a criminal investigation, pledging at the time, that the culprit(s) would be found and charged to the fullest extent of the law.