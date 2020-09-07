Two local businesses donate to GB Children’s Home

TIMELY DONATIONS – Two local businesses made financial donations to the Grand Bahama Children’s Home, as the facility’s renovations and repairs near completion. Pictured from left are Cheryl Bartlett of Chocolatess Island Delights; Tanisha Carey, Designer and CEO of Baha Gala and Sheila Johnson-Smith, GB Children’s Home Executive Director. (PHOTO: JAIMIE SMITH)

Two local businesses paid it forward recently, with donations to the Grand Bahama Children’s Home (GBCH) as the facility’s renovations and repairs near completion.

Designer and CEO of Baha Gala Tanisha Carey and Cheryl Bartlett of Chocolatess Island Delights, agreed that their gifts to the Home were important.

“We (Chocolatess and Baha Gala) were so lucky to be afforded a grant from the Grand Bahama Port Authority and the Bahamas Red Cross. We participated in a marketing class and our instructor, Kerel Pinder, came up with the concept for each of us to do something together.

“So, we decided to host a ‘Pop-up Shop,’ which was launched on July 1 at my store and we had amazing support,” Carey explained.

“When we decided to do the Pop-up Shop, one of the things that we decided was that the concept would be to give to a local charity. Of course, the Grand Bahama Children’s Home is near and dear to our hearts and so, they were the first that we thought about. We wanted to donate part proceeds of the Pop-up Shop to the GBCH,” she added.

GBCH Executive Director Sheila Johnson-Smith, who was appreciative of the financial donation noted that the Home is in dire need of funding, as they prepare to welcome the children home.

The young residents of the Home were relocated to similar facilities in New Providence, after Hurricane Dorian destroyed the GBCH back in September 2019.

“Of course, you know that I am always happy when our local community buys into our children. Baha Gala and Chocolatess Island Delights love the Children’s Home, they are great supporters of the Home. In this challenging time to know that persons such as themselves, with businesses themselves being challenged, they still thought about our children.

“This donation is going to help greatly in making sure that when our children return, they have the tools that they need. We are so grateful to them, to be here today. We are appealing to anyone out there, who finds it in their hearts and in their pockets, to come and help our children at the GBCH,” said Johnson-Smith.

She added that as they prepare to welcome the children back home to a newly renovated facility, the immediate challenge that they face is lack of funding.

“We need money. The immediate challenge is that the children are coming home; we have to have the Home ready for them. With COVID-19, of course, we have to put protocols in place and so more staff is needed because we are having more children. We have been told that the possibility is very high that we will be getting more children.

“The community, at large, is going to need to be here to help our children, once they return. We have had some challenges with delays, because of COVID. The children were supposed to be here since July and we are still working feverishly to get them home. The persons in Nassau have done an amazing job caring for them, but this is home for them and so, we need to get them here,” said Johnson-Smith.