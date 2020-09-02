Two GB men charged before the court

DUO CHARGED – Jahwise Watkins (left) and Verrance Reckley (right) had their day in court on Monday, where they were charged with several offenses. (PHOTOS: SHAYNE STUBBS)

Twenty-three-year-old Jahwise Watkins was charged with several offenses when he was arraigned before Magistrate Charlton Smith on Monday (August 31).

Appearing in court #2, Watkins, who was represented by Attorney Simone Brown was accused of assault with a deadly weapon, namely a handgun; four counts of suffering a ferocious dog to be at large; disorderly behavior; obscene language; resisting arrest and assaulting a public officer.

The charges stemmed from an incident that occurred in Freeport on Saturday, August 29.

He pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Due to the severe nature of the assault charge, Watkins was denied bail; however, Watkins and his attorney were advised that they could apply for bail in the Supreme Court.

On the remaining counts, he was granted bail in the amount of $3,000.00 with one surety.

Watkins was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.

He is expected to return to court on October 27 for trial.

Meanwhile, Verrance Reckley, 19, also appeared before Magistrate Smith was charged with three counts of assault with a deadly weapon.

Reckely pleaded not guilty to all counts.

Reckley’s court appearance was in connection with a video, which recently made rounds on social media.

Bail was denied, and Reckley was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until Monday, November 2, when he is expected to return to the court for trial.

In unrelated news, police are investigating the circumstances surrounding an alleged suicide in Eight Mile Rock.

According to reports: “Shortly after 9:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 30 police were called to a residence in Martin Town, Eight Mile Rock where they met the body of a male hanging by the neck in a bedroom.

“Police will await the official pathologist report in regards to the cause of death. Investigation into the matter continues.”

While a positive identification has not been released by police officials, the male is believed to be Malik Higgs.