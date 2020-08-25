Two GB males charged with stealing, receiving

Rashad Saunders, 30, and Marvin Williams, 57, had their day in court Monday (August 24) morning, when they appeared before Magistrate Rengin Johnson, in Freeport.

At Court # 3, the two were charged with several offenses, including stealing.

According to court documents, Saunders was charged with stealing by reason of employment.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge and was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Service (BDCS).

Johnson’s matter was adjourned to November 17, 2020.

Meanwhile, Williams was charged with receiving and stealing by reason of employment.

He too pleaded not guilty and was remanded to the BDCS until November 17, 2020.

Saunders and Williams’ court appearances stemmed from complaints made by Goldrock Corp., Company Limited to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) on August 11 and 14, 2020.

Last week five other suspects between ages 22 and 47 were charged in the connection with the complaints.

Those men appeared before Magistrate LaQuay Laing.

Twenty-seven-year-old Austin Augustine, a resident of Hanna Hill, Eight Mile Rock, was arraigned before Magistrate Laing on the charge of forged documents as well as attempted fraud by false pretenses.

Augustine plead not guilty to the charges before him.

Donald Higgs, 22, Jonnie Joseph, 47, both of whom are residents of Hanna Hill, Eight Mile Rock and 29-year-old Loran Turnquest, of Waterfall Drive, also appeared in court #2 before Magistrate Laing. The three were charged with possession of a forged document, using a forged document, two counts of fraud by false pretenses, and, conspiracy to commit fraud by false pretenses. All three men pleaded not guilty to the charges before them.

Also, Turnquest was arraigned on two counts of forgery and one additional count of possession of a forged document. He again pled not guilty to the charges.

Forty-seven-year-old Darren Davis of Egret Circle, also appeared before Magistrate Laing, in Freeport Magistrate Court #2. He was charged with the offense of receiving. Davis pled not guilty to the charge before him.

They were all denied bail and their matters adjourned until November 14, 2020 for trial.