Two charged in connection with Kersaint’s death

IN PHOTO from left Tyreke Mallory and Ricardo Jones

Twenty-seven-year-old Ricardo Jones of #44 Strarford Way and 21-year-old Tyreke Anthony Mallory of #4 Scott Avenue were hauled before the Magistrate Court Friday (February 28) morning, where they were arraigned in connection with the Sunday, February 23, shooting death of Frithzson Kersaint, 21, aka ‘Stunna.’

The duo, who appeared before Magistrate Rengin Johnson in court #3, supported by family members, heard the charges levied against them.

“Tyreke Anthony Mallory, you are charged with murder contrary to Section 291 of the Penal Code Chapter 84 that you on Sunday, 23 February, 2020 in Freeport, Grand Bahama by means of unlawful harm did intentionally and unlawfully cause the death of Frithzson Kersaint.

“This is an offence that will be sent to the Supreme Court before a judge and jury. However, the court also has a jurisdiction to hold a preliminary inquiry (PI) to determine your innocence or your guilt on a sufficiency of the evidence.

“If a preliminary inquiry does have sufficient evidence, then the court will step in and send you to the Supreme Court before a judge and jury. If the evidence is not sufficient then the court will release you and discharge you,” Magistrate Johnson told Mallory.

“Ricardo Jones you are charged with an abetment to murder contrary to Section 86 and 291 of the Penal Code Chapter 84, that you on Sunday, 23 February, 2020 in Freeport, Grand Bahama by means of unlawful harm did intentionally and unlawfully aid and abet with Tyreke Mallory in the murder of Frithzson Kersaint,” she read to Jones.

The two men who appeared unbothered were not required to enter a plea.

The prosecutor, Sgt. Arthur, notified the court that on the adjourned date, it is anticipated that the Voluntary Bill of Indictment (VBI) will be ready to serve to the defendants.

Magistrate Johnson explained to Jones that he will appear before the Supreme Court for the service of the VBI and set the adjourned date for May 19, at 10:00 a.m.

Before the proceedings ended, Magistrate Johnson turned to Mallory in disbelief, “I don’t know what to say. I gave you so much opportunities to select a good life, select friendships, have some love and some consideration about your welfare.

“I have found you, when I dealt with you, to be one of the most self-destructive persons and you cannot have enough of spending time in jail.”

The Magistrate further explained to Mallory the importance of living a life of peace and making better decisions.

The arraignment concluded with Magistrate Johnson ordering police officers to remove Jones and Mallory from the court.

Kersaint of #8 Drake Avenue, Freeport and formerly Marsh Harbour was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the parking lot of a business establishment on Polaris Drive.

This daily learned that the deceased was well loved by his family and friends and will also be remembered as a sweet soul by his second family at Columbus House and the Grand Bahama Children’s Home.