Two charged in alleged rape

SUSPECTS ARRAIGNED – Pictured from left are Kenneth Farrington, who was charged with rape; Advardo Cooper, who was charged with grievous harm and Renardo Smith, who was charged with Accessory after the Fact to Rape. (PHOTOS: SHAYNE STUBBS)

Twenty-two-year-old Kenneth Farrington, and 39-year-old Renardo Smith, both of Free Town, East Grand Bahama appeared in the Magistrate Court, Freeport, this past Monday on rape charges.

As the alleged suspects were escorted to the courtroom, persons gathered outside the courthouse, believed to be family members of the victim, looked on in apparent disgust.

A young woman, who is reportedly the victim, became emotional as she faced the accused, while being comforted by several females standing close to her.

According to court information, Farrington, who appeared in court #1 was charged with the offense and pleaded not guilty.

He was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Corrections (BDOC) until November 30, 2020, when a proceeding is expected to continue in the matter.

Smith was charged with Accessory after the Fact to Rape.

He too entered a not guilty plea; however, instead of being remanded, he was granted a $5,000 bail with one surety. He is also ordered to sign in at Central Police Station in Freeport, three days in the week.

Smith’s matter was adjourned to November 30, 2020.

A third man, Advardo Cooper, 28, of Grand Cay also had his day in court Monday, where he was charged with Grievous Harm.

Cooper pleaded guilty and was fined $1,500 and ordered to pay the victim $5,000.

If in default of payment, he will spend two years at BDOC.