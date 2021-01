Following a joint operation by law enforcement officers on Wednesday (January 13), 12 illegal immigrants were taken into custody.

According to reports, officers of the Immigration Department, Drug Enforcement Unit and the Mobile Division, acting on information, proceeded to an apartment complex in the Lewis Yard community.

Following investigations, the team arrested 10 adult Haitians and two Jamaicans.

They were all handed over to the Bahamas Department of Immigration for further investigation.