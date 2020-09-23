Turnquest promises work on roads in East Grand Bahama to start soon

MP PROMISES WORK TO BEGIN SHORTLY – Deputy Prime Minister K. Peter Turnquest, Member of Parliament for East Grand Bahama said that work on the road to and from East End will begin “shortly.” (PHOTOS: BARBARA WALKIN)

It has been more than a year since a portion of the lone roadway in and out of East Grand Bahama was severely damaged, due to the historic storm surge of Hurricane Dorian back in September 2019.

The high tides washed away a large section of the roadway surface, and also, potholes are in abundance, making the once tranquil drive to the quaint settlements of East End, often hazardous.

Residents and fishermen who have to traverse the route daily, said they have repeatedly appealed to the “powers that be” for the road to be fixed.

“We are tired of complaining and tired of asking …but something has to be done,” an elderly female resident of High Rock told this daily on Sunday (September 20), when our team made the drive to East End.

“Since the hurricane (Dorian) we have lost so much and it appears helpless and hopeless, but I am trusting in God. Man was put here to assist us in government, but it looks like nothing is being done.

“The place looks the same since Dorian, and sometimes it is so depressing. If only the road can be fixed, (it would be much better),” added the resident, who gave her name as Mae.

Deputy Prime Minister K. Peter Turnquest, who is the Member of Parliament for East Grand Bahama said that work will begin on the road shortly.

According to Turnquest: “The road was awaiting the asphalt plant to arrive and be commissioned, so we expect to consign for that work shortly.”

Hurricane Dorian made landfall in The Bahamas on September 1, 2019, ravaging Abaco before hitting Grand Bahama as a Category 5 storm, leaving behind death and destruction.

The storm sat over the island for hours, with record high storm surges and powerful winds which swept away homes, vehicles, vegetation and much more.

Dorian’s damages were estimated to be in the millions.

Earlier this month, Minister of State for Disaster Preparedness, Management and Reconstruction, Iram Lewis, Member of Parliament (MP) for Central Grand Bahama; Pakesia Parker-Edgecombe, MP for West Grand Bahama and Bimini; Cristian Palacious, Administrator for West GB; the Ministry of Public Works and other officials, begin work on roads in the Western and Central Districts.

Work began after the MPs and Administrator agitated for assistance.

In a statement from the Ministry of Grand Bahama, it was reported that Waugh Construction Bahamas Ltd. was engaged to carry out work and continued to do so during the COVID-19 Emergency Lockdown order. Their road patching team progressed steadily and expeditiously throughout the West Grand Bahama District that includes both Central Grand Bahama and West Grand Bahama and Bimini constituencies.

Patchwork was completed throughout the following locations in West Grand Bahama District:

• Bayshore Road, Eight Mile Rock from Bartlett Hill to Jones Town

• Queen’s Highway, Eight Mile Rock (Hepburn Town, Bartlett Hill, Hanna Hill, Martin

Town, Russell Town, Jones Town, Holmes Rock)

• Queen’s Highway, West End

• Bayshore Road, West End

• Sea Grape Community, Eight Mile Rock

• Multiple side roads in West End

• Hunters and Pinder’s Point main roads

• Side roads in Eight Mile Rock (Hepburn Town, Bartlett Hill, Hanna Hill, Martin Town, Russell Town, Jones Town, Holmes Rock).

In East Grand Bahama District:

• Mather Town

Waugh Construction also satisfactorily executed Road Safety and Traffic Management protocols; receiving favorable feedback from the residents of the West Grand Bahama District.

This year, the government has promised to complete the reconstruction of approximately eight miles of road in East, Central and West Grand Bahama. The works will comprise hot-mix asphalt at a cost of $6.1 million.