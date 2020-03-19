Trio arraigned in connection with Gold Rock break-in

IN PHOTO from left Dexter Carter, Raymond Brown, Renard Fulford

Raymond Brown, 38; Dexter Carter, 48, and Renard Fulford, 34, faced shop breaking and firearm possession charges in connection to the recent Gold Rock Company break-in on Monday, March 16.

Fulford a resident of Eight Mile Rock; Brown a resident of Sapodilla Road and Carter a resident of Martin Town, EMR, were all arraigned before Magistrate Charlton Smith in court #2.

The trio was charged with Shop Breaking for unlawfully breaking and entering into the Gold Rock Company.

They were also charged with Possession of an Unlicensed Firearm while committing an offence.

Particulars revealed in court detailed that on Sunday, March 8, 2020, the men allegedly broke into the Gold Rock Company located on Grand Bahama Highway with the intent to steal.

According to court records, reports of an alarm activation was called into the police. Officers responded to the scene where they found two security officers tied up in the security booth.

Officers also discovered the glass entrance of the business establishment broken.

The security guards told officers that four masked men tied them up before breaking into the business.

During the investigation, officers discovered that the suspects resided in the Eight Mile Rock area. They subsequently arrested and interviewed under caution. Carter admitted to the offence in question and was subsequently charged.

Brown pleaded guilty to the shop breaking and not guilty to the firearm possession.

He asked to make a statement in court.

“I would like for the court to be lenient,” he said.

Brown explained that he had five children, the youngest having a condition that left a hole in its heart.

“I was stupid for what I did,” he said

He also apologized for wasting the court’s time.

Magistrate Smith credited Brown for admitting to the crime but stated that it was aggravating that he had previously been imprisoned for four years. He added that at 38-years-old he should know better.

“You should be putting yourself in the best position to take care of your children,” he said.

Magistrate Smith also stated that the fact that two security guards were tied up had to be taken into consideration particularly because there had recently been several violent acts against security guards.

Brown was subsequently given 30 months in the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services (BDCS).

Fulford also made a statement in court.

He claimed that he was beaten while in police custody.

While being escorted into the courthouse he shouted “see how they beat me” to a few onlookers.