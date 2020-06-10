Training sessions ongoing for hospitality stakeholders

TRAINING SESSION – Tourism sector stakeholders are participating in a tourism readiness initiative, hosted by the Ministry of Tourism and Aviation to prepare for the reopening of the tourism industry, which is set for July 1. (PHOTO: JAIMIE SMITH)

Tourism industry professionals are participating in a tourism readiness initiative, hosted by the Ministry of Tourism and Aviation to prepare for the reopening of the tourism industry, which is set for July 1.

The sessions, two per day, 90 minutes per session are via a digital platform. Participants of the Tuesday (June 9) morning session amounted to about 40 persons, all of whom practiced social distancing as seating was scattered through the Oleander Room at The Freeport Harbor, during one of three morning sessions.

According to General Manager of Tourism for Grand Bahama Steven Johnson: “This training is actually being done virtually, from Nassau. Yesterday we had 1,000 persons online and we expect to have the same today. Obviously, we have three classroom areas in Grand Bahama.

“We have the Grand Bahama Taxi Union Hall, the Oxford Learning Center and then we have here, the Freeport Harbor (Oleander Room). We know that some persons may have technological challenges; some persons may not have access to the digital platforms; and so, we thought it would be great to set up various sessions.”

The sessions are important to the push to revive the industry.



“This training is a result of the Tourism Readiness Recovery Committee, which is made up of both the private and public sectors, headed by our Director General (Joy Jibrilu) and other high rankers in the tourism industry. They put together a plan that will, basically, ready us for the reopening (tourism) on July 1. Obviously, the domestic market opened on June 8, but all of the things that we need to do, e.g. social distancing, cleansing, to ensure that persons are safe, and, persons coming in are not affecting us and we are not affecting them, are being discussed.

“We wanted to have this tourism compliance for all of our hair braiders, vendors, straw market vendors, the public service drivers, hotel employees; anyone in the tourism industry. We want them all to sing from the same hymn sheet. This is an opportunity for us to hear from the health officials, from the Ministry of Tourism and other persons, in regards to this fight against COVID-19.”

Johnson noted that all professionals in the above-mentioned line of work and others directly in contact with guests, are encouraged to attend the sessions being offered by the Ministry of Tourism and Aviation.

“For anyone interested, who is working within the tourism sector, we will conduct the training from June 8 -10; but because there has been so much of a demand, we may perhaps have to put another session on next week or at another time because it was oversubscribed.

“It is wonderful to see that people want to get back to the new norm. The training sessions have just been amazing; educating on the simple things such as putting your masks on, social distancing and all of the other things.

“Obviously, the world has changed and so we need to make sure that Grand Bahama is committed to making sure that we are safe and secure; our ports, everywhere,” concluded Johnson.