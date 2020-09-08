Traffic fatality claims life of 60-year-old male

TRAFFIC FATALITY – A 60-year-old man succumbed to injuries suffered in a traffic accident Monday (September 7) afternoon. Police are investigating the incident. (PHOTO: TFN)

A 60-year-old male is dead, after he succumbed to injuries suffered in a traffic accident Monday (September 7) afternoon.

Shortly before 5:00 p.m., police were called to Midshipman Road, east of Balao Road, where a crowd had already gathered at the scene involving a pink 2010 Mitsubishi Colt with three occupants and a cream colored 2009 Honda Life with two occupants.

Emergency medical service (EMS) personnel dispatched to the scene provided initial medical assistance to the injured.

However, both drivers and passengers were rushed to the trauma center at the Rand Memorial Hospital for further treatment.

Unfortunately, the drive of the 2009 Honda Life succumbed to injuries around 9:00 p.m.

Both vehicles were extensively damaged.

Traffic police are continuing investigations into this matter.