Traffic accident claims life of young male

TRAFFIC FATALITY – A young man died on the scene of a traffic accident on Sunday (November 15) when he was thrown from the vehicle he was in, after it crashed into a tree at the intersection of Sergeant Major Road and East Sunrise Highway. (PHOTO: SHAYNE STUBBS)

Grand Bahama recorded its latest traffic fatality for the year on Sunday (November 15), when a young male passenger lost his life in a car crash.

When a team from this daily arrived on the scene at the intersection of Sergeant Major Road and East Sunrise Highway, traffic officers were hard at work canvassing the area and cleaning up debris that lay sprawled throughout the roadway.

Officer in Charge (OIC) Traffic Division, Grand Bahama Superintendent Jeremy Henfield shared with the media details on what police believed transpired.

“Sometime around 10:45 a.m. today (Sunday, November 15), police would have received a call of a single crash on East Sunrise (Highway), just in the area of Sergeant Major Road.

“Once the police would have responded and arrived at the scene, they would have met a single vehicle. Our initial investigations would have led us to believe that this vehicle was travelling west on East Sunrise Highway. The driver would have lost control of the vehicle and collided with a tree in the center median on East Sunrise Highway. A passenger in that vehicle was ejected and would have succumbed to his injuries, here at the scene,” said Henfield.

He added that the body of the vehicle was found on the opposite side of the road, a number of feet away from where the vehicle actually came to stop on East Sunrise Highway.

“At this time, we are right in the middle of this investigation. We are following one or two additional pieces of information that has come to us and we will be looking into those leads as we go along. Again, I just want to take the opportunity to say to the motoring public, please drive to arrive alive. Speed kills,” Henfield stated.

Unable to state the exact age of the victim at the time Henfield noted: “At this time we can just tell you that he was a young male, who would have succumbed to his injuries. That is all I can say at this time.”

The victim was one of three persons in the vehicle. The two remaining were a male driver and a female passenger.

He continued: “Two persons were taken to hospital, and we have not heard anything back on their condition right now. And so, we are just praying for the best right now.”

Reports are that they are both listed in serious, but stable condition.

The vehicle involved in the incident was a gray Pontiac G6 sedan with Self Dive plate # SG1969. This island’s latest traffic fatality victim was seated in the back seat of the vehicle at the time of impact. While the entire vehicle received extensive damages, the rear left door received the brunt of the damages, which is believed to be where the vehicle made impact with the tree.

Following the tragic mishap, as officials were conducting their preliminary investigations into the incident, a number of items were removed from the vehicle, including three duffel bags, two backpacks and bottles of what appeared to be liquor.

According to this daily’s records, this latest traffic fatality brings the count for 2020 to six.

The island’s fifth traffic fatality occurred at the intersection of Midshipman and Balao Roads. The incident claimed the life of 60-year-old Clyde Rolle. He succumbed to his injuries around 9:00 p.m. that night at the Rand Memorial Hospital.

Prior to that, on July 6 a triple traffic fatality occurred on Queen’s Highway claiming the lives of three young persons.

The first traffic fatality on Grand Bahama for 2020 occurred on May 12, also on Queen’s Highway, claiming the life of 77-year-old Holmes Rock resident Edna Emmanuel. The vehicle in which Emmanuel was driving was also a Pontiac G6 sedan.