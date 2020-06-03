Tourism recovery plans set

REOPENING – The tourism sector is set for a phased reopening beginning June 15, with the arrival of boaters, yachters and private aviation, said Minister of Tourism Dionisio D’Aguilar. (PHOTO: TFN FILES)

Grand Bahamians in the tourism sector are ready to get back to work, so word that the country will have a phased reopening beginning June 15 was welcomed news.

“I am happy with what the Minister of Tourism (Dionisio D’Aguilar) said in the recent press conference,” said Wendell Smith, a waiter at one of the local resorts.

“Even though we’ve been struggling in the tourism area for a bit, it was beginning to pick up before the virus hit,” he said.

Smith’s comments came following the Tourism Readiness and Recovery Committee on Tuesday (June 2) morning, when D’Aguilar, along with other tourism officials announced a phased reopening of the sector, beginning June 15.

“This morning we will share with you the details of how The Bahamas will reinstate tourism for the country and affectively reopen our economy, following unprecedented measures taken to safe-guard our nation in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Travel and tourism will be markedly different than it was prior to COVID-29. Many new policies, safety measures and precautions will be introduced to ensure the continued health and wellbeing of our residents and visitors alike,” said the Tourism Minister.

He added that the Tourism Readiness and Recovery Committee was established to develop a collaborative plan for reopening and provide health and safety guidelines to be followed consistently across the country.

According to the minister, because of the detail plan that has been put forth, he is confident that tourism is prepared to officially open its borders, hotel and transportation sector, successfully, to international and commercial travel on July 1, 2020.

“But it is critical, however, that health and safety protocols are being adhered to and that the health sector remains in a state of readiness to respond. Therefore, the proposed general opening of our borders it is intended that there be a phased opening of the tourism sector prior to this date.

“This phased approach will begin on June 15, with boaters, yachters and private aviation will once again be invited to experience our destination.

“We will begin with these smaller, special interest groups as they provide a more controlled segment to test our measure. They all will pre-register electronically, allowing health officials to determine their risk level.

“Also, during this phase, commercial airline will be allowed to bring in Bahamian citizens, legal residents, homeowners or the immediate family members,” said the minister.

Continuing, he pointed out that all returning persons will continue to obtain a molecularly swab PCR test with negative results. It is anticipated, during this period of time, there will be a reduced number of flights as airlines begin adding The Bahamas to their schedules once again.

“Additionally, we will see hotels being allowed to reopen to enable staff to begin to return to work, to put in place all the measures required to ensure that hotels are ready for the full opening on July 1.

“It is important that once the destination reopens, we are able to demonstrate immediately, that we are indeed in a state of readiness,” said the Tourism Minister.

He added that the Ministry of Tourism officials were very pleased with the announcement on Monday, June 1, that will see the return of domestic travel between the islands of The Bahamas for residents, beginning June 8.

“We view this as the beginning of the whole readiness effort,” he added, noting that this measure will allow the Lynden Pindling International Airport to test its protocols before welcoming guests, when the country reopens completely.

D’Aguilar said that the July 1 reopening of international tourism is part of phase two and includes commercial airlines – both international and domestic – hotels and vacation rentals, inclusive of air B and B and Home Away facilities, as well as transportation ranging from taxis to jitneys and busses.

“The timing of the other phases and sectors will be announced shortly,” he assured.

The minister thanked the committee led by the Ministry of Tourism and the Bahamas Hotel and Tourism Association and other tourism representatives for an exceptionally collaboration and partnership between the public and private sectors.

“The tourism stakeholders have worked tirelessly over the last four weeks to tackle this herculean task. This is perhaps some of the most important work our country has undertaken and every single Bahamian across our island will feel the impact,” said D’Augilar.

“I am ready to get back to my shop,” added straw vendor, who gave her name as Angela. “The tourists were coming one-one, but that’s okay. At least I was making a few dollars.

“So, yes, we have to be still wear mask and be sanitized often, but that’s good. We should have been that long time anyway,” she added.