Tourism GM optimistic that island will rebound

OPTIMISTIC – Ministry of Tourism’s General Manager for Grand Bahama, Steven Johnson (insert), is hopeful that the island’s tourism sector will rebound, as the country prepares to open its borders July 1. (PHOTOS: TFN FILES)

Ministry of Tourism’s General Manager for Grand Bahama, Steven Johnson, is hopeful that the island’s tourism sector will rebound, as the country prepares to open its borders July 1.

“I am very optimistic. I came here on October 1, from Canada, to head the operation here. I came after Dorian and we started to rebound very well. As a matter of fact, if you look at our numbers in February, for cruise ship visitors, we were at about 68,500 day cruise ship visitors for Grand Bahama; unheard of.

“People may not believe it, but to see all of those cruise ships calling here and a lot of them are just waiting, to come back into Grand Bahama. We believe that it is going to be solid,” said Johnson.

He called Grand Bahama the ideal location for travelers out of neighboring Florida, and the country long closely associated with The Bahamas in tourism, Canada.

“We think that Grand Bahama is the perfect destination for persons coming in from Florida, from Canada, who do not really want to go far to other places throughout the world. The Director General (Joy Jibrilu) has already gotten some indications, in some advanced information, of people who want to come here. We are really excited and we are optimistic about the rebound.

“We think that it will be somewhat long in a sense that of getting back to normal, but we really believe that Grand Bahama is going to be there,” he added.

Johnson noted that now is the time for all Bahamians to do their part, to ensure that the island returns to its clean, green and pristine state, to welcome visitors to our shores come July 1.

With the Coronavirus pandemic impacting the world, the country’s borders were closed since March of this year.

Now with countries opening their borders, Johnson said: “This is a great opportunity now for Grand Bahamians, and in general Bahamians to come together. We are saying to people, let us clean up. Let us clean up our spaces.

“Let us move those old cars. Let us paint up, let us spruce up. Let us get our minds together for tourism and let us keep Grand Bahama clean. This is not a government or private sector (issue), but this is all of our problems. We are just inviting residents, in this slow time now, to spruce up, clean up and get ready for what is to come,” concluded Johnson.

A huge boost for the tourism industry, as well as much needed job creation for many Grand Bahamians is the proposed reopening of the Grand Lucayan Resort and upgrade to the Freeport Harbor by tourism moguls the ITM Group and Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines.

The industry partners signed a Heads of Agreement (HOA) to purchase the property from The Bahamas Government and pledged to redevelop the harbor back in March.

While work was expected to have already begun, due to the COVID pandemic, the proposed date was pushed back.

However, Minister of State for GB in the Office of the Prime Minister Senator J. Kwasi Thompson recently noted that the groups have reaffirmed their commitment to carrying out the work, assisting to propel Grand Bahama Island as a premier destination, as they had originally intended.

“We are very pleased that they have re-affirmed their commitment to move ahead with the hotel development project and the cruise port development project.

“Obviously, because of COVID, there are some adjustments that they have made to their timelines, and we expect that very shortly, they will begin the process of the redevelopment of the hotel and begin the process of committing environmental assessments with respect to the new cruise port.

“We expect that within this budget year, that they will begin the renovations and construction work at the hotel,” said Thompson.