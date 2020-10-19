Tank Williams, ultimate ambassador, trains world female boxing champion

BAHAMAS/DENMARK CONNECTION – Bahamian Heavyweight Champion and former multi-regional title holder Sherman “Tank” Williams (right), pictured with Denmark’s Sarah Mahfoud (left). Williams is training her for a big world title fight in December.

SPORTS SCOPE SPECIAL

Sherman “Tank” Williams is the ultimate sports ambassador for his country, the Commonwealth of The Bahamas.

A multiple global regional champion, who is the heavyweight boxing king of The Bahamas, Williams, the Grand Bahamian native, has branched out his profile to include being the trainer for female boxing champion, Sarah Mahfoud, of Denmark.

Williams is preparing Mahfoud to meet multiple champion Amanda Serrano of Puerto Rico on Friday, December 11, in Las Vegas. Currently, and in his case, for over a decade now, Williams has been prominent in carrying the Bahamian boxing banner across the world. Particularly at this moment in time, when Bahamian boxing is at one of its lowest points, it is primarily because of Williams, along with middleweight Taureano Johnson, and the Commonwealth Boxing Council (CBC), that our country has some level of world professional ring recognition.

Former CBC Super Middleweight Champion Jermain Mackey has long gone under the radar; Meacher Major and Edner Cherry are retired. Williams, who continues with his long fistic career; Johnson who is trailing a world middleweight title fight; and the CBC which projects Bahamian boxing along with other Commonwealth of Nations’ members, are indeed, collectively the main ingredient for professional boxing in The Bahamas. Hopefully in the not too distant future, other Bahamians will rise to the status achieved by the aforementioned, or perhaps beyond.

For now, though, Williams is definitely carrying a big share of the load in ensuring a Bahamian flavor in world professional boxing. His outreach into training on a major scale does a lot to enhance Bahamian boxing in Europe. A much-sought after sparring partner, Williams continues also, to try and entice noted boxers to take him on. The fact that he is not the usual veteran stepping-stone opponent, causes rising fighters and established ones, to avoid him.

Therefore, always an on-the-move, and a proactive boxing figure, Williams is focusing on taking the pride of Denmark, Mahfoud, to greater heights. Mahfoud captured the Interim International Boxing Federation World Female Featherweight title his past February with unanimous decision over Brenda Carabajal. The victory kept Mahfoud perfect (10-0), and coming over a quality opponent, Carabajal (16-4-10, she earned the right to challenge Serrano. With a record of 38-1-1, Serrano presently holds the Interim World Boxing Council Featherweight Title; the World Boxing Organization Featherweight Crown; the World Boxing Organization Super Flyweight Championship; World Boxing Organization Super Lightweight Title; World Boxing Organization Super Bantamweight Title; and the World Boxing Organization Bantamweight Title.

Clearly, Serrano, two years older than the 30-year-old Mahfoud, is a huge challenge. Mahfoud’s Bahamian trainer, however is confident.

“We’re pushing forward 1000%. I believe in Sarah and I know she can do it. Amanda is tough and experienced with 40 professional fights. Sarah has 10 professional fights, good ethics and plenty heart. We will make history on December 11th in Vegas.

“Sarah is a good student. I added to her arsenal, aggressive movements, an overhand right, a left hook, ring generalship, setting up an opponent, and some of the basic skills that have been forgotten” Williams told Sports Scope.

If Sarah is successful in December against Serrano, the history-making will be two-fold, for Denmark and The Bahamas, with Williams as the trainer of an authentic multiple world champion boxer.

I see him as the country’s top boxing ambassador because of his wide body of work in the sport. He deserves to be highly-appreciated, and, congratulated for the magnificent role he has been playing for more than a quarter of a century, 23 of those years, as a professional fighter.

Continued best wishes to the Tank in his ongoing efforts to foster nation-building. He is an elite sports ambassador, a son of the soil, fellow Bahamians should be proud of.

• To respond to this column, kindly contact Fred Sturrup at sturrup1504@gmail.com or on WhatsApp at 727-6363