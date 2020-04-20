Gradual reopening of few business operations in FI

OPEN FOR BUSINESS – Monday (April 20) morning marked the beginning of a gradual reopening of a few business in the Family Islands, and, an expanded operating schedule in New Providence and Grand Bahama, as announced by Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minister (insert).

Monday (April 20) morning marked the beginning of a gradual reopening of a few business in the Family Islands, and, an expanded operating schedule in New Providence and Grand Bahama, as the country continues to combat the Coronavirus (COVID-19).

During his weekly COVID-19 Update on Sunday, April 19, Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis announced that based on advice of health experts, a number of businesses would reopen, and they were expected to follow the safety measures of social/physical distancing, wearing masks and gloves.

“The decision as to when to reopen parts of the economy and to get people back to work, rests in all of our hands. Our collective action will help to determine a number of timelines,” said the prime minister.

“As part of the gradual and safe reopening of the economy and based on the advice of health experts, construction on the Family Islands will be allowed to resume. I want to remind construction workers that face masks are mandatory.

“Also, on Family Islands – hardware, lumber, plumbing and electrical stores that cater to construction will be allowed to open Monday to Friday, 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.,” said the prime minister.

However, he hastened to remind Bahamians that Family Island borders would remain closed to international and domestic air and marine transport from other islands.

In the meantime, the following businesses (in the capital, and assumed for Grand Bahama as well) were also allowed to operate as of Monday, April 20; auto parts stores on Tuesdays (only) from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.; hardware stores on Wednesdays and Fridays from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.; plant nurseries on Mondays and Thursday from 6:00 a.m. to noon; while landscaping and property maintenance now fall under essential businesses and will be allowed to operate during the 24-hour curfew, Monday to Friday 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

“As with other business, physical distancing must be adhered to all times and individuals must wear masks while out in public,” said the prime minister.

“We also want to encourage exempted businesses that have not already done so, to request permission from the competent authority to begin delivery services.

“I want to make a very strong plea to business owners who are in a strong financial position to do so, to hold off from laying off employees for as long as possible,” the nation’s leader advised. “Such generosity of spirit will make a tremendous difference at this time.”