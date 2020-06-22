GBPA up to the task

The Grand Bahama Port Authority

A COMMENTARY

BY FRED STURRUP, TFN GENERAL MANAGER/MANAGING EDITOR

The hurricane season is upon us. In Grand Bahama, one of the primary concerns during hurricanes has been consistent water supply for the entire island.

In that regard, the Grand Bahama Port Authority, has been “multi-tasking,” given the pandemic Coronavirus, and, the ongoing recovery from last year’s devastating Hurricane Dorian. In that light, The Freeport News can inform that water supply is likely to be independent of the Grand Bahama Power Company. This means that electrical outages and water supply will not be linked.

The Freeport News understands, aside from a new hurricane inventory stock, the GBPA hurricane preparation program has been revamped to include power generation and back-up equipment. The GBPA is to be commended for this initiative.

Seemingly, it’s all about aiming for service efficiency that the residents of Grand Bahama are due.

We understand, also, that there are other aspects of the GBPA hurricane preparation plan in the works.

It is admirable that on top of the assistance afforded residents in dealing with the extensive damage, in some cases, because of Hurricane Dorian; combating the global malady, COVID-19; and being ever mindful of the annual hurricane season and what it brings; the GBPA is going all out to be up to the task.

We look forward to continuity!