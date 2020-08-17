GBPA, a pillar of strength in COVID-19 environment

GBPA – Pictured from left are Grand Bahama Port Authority (GBPA) Chairman, Sarah St. George and GBPA President, Ian Rolle.

A COMMENTARY

Quasi-government entities are normally subsidiaries/agencies of central administrations, and as such, are subservient to a great degree. Accordingly, major decisions are only made, when endorsed by the top governmental authority.

Then, there are, the other versions of quasi-governments, the ones in the vast minority. These are private companies that have come to a legal agreement with governments, to be in charge of a particular jurisdiction. These quasi-governments, work closely with national authorities, but are totally independent, in carrying out initiatives or mandates.

In the case of the Grand Bahama Port Authority (GBPA), with COVID-19 hard upon us, and all that is negative, which result, it has been a blessing that our quasi-government company is able act on its own, as well, as in concert with the central authorities, when necessary.

Independently, it has been the GBPA with the insight to lease the Cancer Association building on Atlantic Drive in Freeport, in order to make available to the central administration, an ideal isolation center for COVID-19 patients. This facility has been invaluable, and the Grand Bahama Health Services has even had to resort to utilizing it, to house patients from the Rand Memorial Hospital.

Although government authorities are not abundant in their compliments for quasi-government organizations, prominently-placed Free National Government personnel, Minister of Disaster Preparedness Iram Lewis, and Minister of State in the Grand Bahama Office of the Prime Minister, Kwasi Thmpson, have given the GBPA its praises due.

The GBPA has either led, or partnered, programs of financial grants, care packages, and island clean-ups, greatly filling voids, left because of the government’s limited resources.

To this end, congratulations GBPA!

The GBPA, headed by Sarah St. George, of the Chairman’s Office, and, Company President Ian Rolle, is indeed proving to be a pillar of great strength/outreach for an island in crisis.

Let’s all hope for continuity.