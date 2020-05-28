Cooper: No plans for GB in budget

NO PLANS FOR GB – Deputy Leader of the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) Chester Cooper (second left), pointed out that there were no plans for Grand Bahama and Abaco’s recovery outlined in the 2020/2021 Budget, during his party’s response Wednesday afternoon to the document presented to the House of Assembly. Pictured with Cooper are Leader of the PLP, Phillip Davis (left); Glenys Hanna-Martin (second right), MP, and Picewell Forbes, MP. At rear from left are Sen. Fred Mitchell, PLP National Chairman; Sen. Dr. Michael Darville and Sen. JoBeth Coleby-Davis.

A Member of Parliament, not among the five official representatives spoke out on behalf of Grand Bahama on Wednesday, during the first of a two-day sitting of the House of Assembly.

Deputy Leader of the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) Chester Cooper called the 2020/2021 Budget presented in the House of Assembly Wednesday (May 27) morning the, “worst budget communication in living memory” and he questioned the lack of expressed plans for Grand Bahama.

He along with Leader of the Official Opposition, Phillip Davis, and National Chairman Senator Fred Mitchell and other PLP colleague, held a press conference the House of Assembly following the budget communication by Deputy Prime Minister K. Peter Turnquest, Minister of Finance.

He claimed, overall, the budget was about treading water and not about moving forward.

“Where are the plans for Grand Bahama and Abaco? These islands need very structured assistance and can be drivers of a national rebound.

“The lack of planning around a new hospital and airport in Freeport is completely unacceptable and the lack of a plan for the redevelopment of agricultural and industrial activity in Abaco is a major letdown,” said Cooper.

He was very critical of the communication by Turnquest, and challenged him to be transparent regarding the country's fiscal status.

“The budget communication today was uninspiring, unimaginative, unimpressive and, quite frankly, unbelievable. This was not a communication worthy of a Minister of Finance. Serious business people have stopped listening to this Minister of Finance. The Finance Minister must be truthful. We did not need a political rally speech, but a simple factual statement on the economy without embellishment,” Cooper added.

“If this administration is going to add another $1.3 billion to the national debt, we all should have much more to show for it. As expected, we heard a cocktail of blames ... blame the PLP, blame Hurricane Dorian and blame COVID-19.

“The precarious fiscal situation we find ourselves in today has less to do with Hurricane Dorian and COVID-19. It however, represents the cumulative impact of a series of bad fiscal decisions over the past three previous budgets,” Cooper said.

Also, according to Cooper, had this administration not exacted such misery on the Bahamian people under the guise of fiscal responsibility, and instead focused on job creation and economic growth, the country would be better prepared to deal with the COVID-19 crisis and its aftermath.

“The (Dr. Hubert) Minnis administration has squandered the past 10 weeks by failing to implement the common-sense fiscal measures that the party and myself outlined months ago.

“As for the failures in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian, this administration has only itself to blame. This administration wasted time creating additional layers of bureaucracy that slowed the restoration of Abaco and much of Grand Bahama. We need not dwell too deeply in the past for the moment, but history informs where we are today.”

He maintained that instead of borrowing to pay bills that could have been amortized, the government could have borrowed to invest in agriculture and fisheries.

“We warned the government to leave some borrowing head room and a rainy-day fund, but they did not. Hence, (there is) another downgrade of our sovereign credit rating. And now, we find ourselves in the embrace of the International Monetary Fund. We are hat in hand having to accept its ‘no strings attached offer,’ and this is usually where it begins.

“We predict The Bahamas will have to enter into a structured lending programme, which will happen before this administration is voted out of office in 2022.

“We told this administration to borrow wisely, borrow to invest in Bahamians. In less than three years, they borrowed more than $3 billion gross and close to $1.5 billion net with nothing to show. Bahamians are still asking what in the world they did with all that money. The borrowing this administration has undertaken has been of no material use to this country thus far.

“The lack of financial flexibility brought about by this administration’s failed revenue and expenditure strategy is why we see such floundering in response to Hurricane Dorian and COVID-19. This administration’s poor handling of the economic side of this COVID-19 crisis has made things worse than they ought to have been.

“The most honorable prime minister’s rank incompetence as the competent authority in this crisis has been on full display,” Cooper alleged.

According to the PLP deputy, businesses that did not need to close, remained closed, hampering revenue generation for a cash-strapped government.

“Services that could have been an economic boon, like the real estate sector, were not allowed to conduct business. In the communication given today, we see that this administration has decided to take some advice from the PLP and start to focus more on people.

“The duty reductions mentioned don’t cut the mustard and building supplies should have been reduced years ago to spur construction and make home ownership more affordable.

“The possibility of new fees due to cuts in subvention to state-owned enterprises now puts the burden on the public to fund entities the government should have the courage to restructure. What exactly will we be asked to pay more for?” he questioned.

Cooper added: “Had the government committed what is now saying it will to small and medium sized businesses from the outset, the economy would have grown far beyond the point it had pre-COVID-19.

“These are precarious times for our country. The majority of Bahamians have lost confidence in this administration. Their failed policies have brought us to the edge of ruin. We only pray that it is not too late to reverse the vast damage that has been done,” Cooper said.