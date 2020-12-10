ACP Greenslade up to the task!

COURTESY VISIT – Assistant Commissioner of Police Ashton Greenslade, who heads the Grand Bahama Police Department, with a further responsibility for the rest of the Northern Bahamas, on Wednesday, December 9, paid a courtesy visit to Freeport News General Manager and Managing Editor Fred Sturrup. Pictured from left are Sturrup, ACP Greenslade, and Superintendent Terecita Greenslade. (PHOTO: SHAYNE STUBBS)

A COMMENTARY

The ease and confidence-filled manner in which Assistant Commissioner of Police Ashton Greenslade explains his approach to policing, gives full clarity to the excellent job of maintaining law and order, under his watch, here in Grand Bahama.

The island’s Chief Police is a fundamentalist, an old school practitioner, and an updated technical expert, all rolled into one. That's exactly how he leads the top law and enforcement arm, on island, at a pivotal period in our lives.

He is saddled with maintaining law and order generally, while dealing with the social ills, and safety requirements of the COVID-19 pandemic.

ACP Greenslade is up to the task.

On Wednesday, I got an up-close understanding of the veteran law officer when he visited The Freeport News Office, along with Superintendent Terecita Pinder, for the purpose of a meeting to re-enforce the relationship, partnering to combat crime, and maintaining a stable society. Greenslade pledged to do all within the power of the Grand Bahama Police Department to keep a high visibility in communities, and a firm vigilance in ensuring that safety measures are the order of the day for residents.

Greenslade is also focused on a continuing comprehensive approach to fostering law and order, across the board, in Grand Bahama. Accordingly, he and teams of officers regularly do walkabouts in business districts and residential areas to assure all and sundry, of the full support of the GB Police and the prime objective to safeguard business operations and residents.

Yes, ACP Greenslade is certainly up to the task!